Did Aaron Rodgers Miss Jets Mandatory Camp Because He Is Away on an Ayahuasca Retreat? NFL Insider Reveals

An NFL insider has revealed to the Daily Mail that the reason behind Aaron Rodgers missing all of the New York Jets minicamp this week was due to an ayahuasca retreat.

The quarterback, who is expected to make a power comeback this season after his previous campaign was limited because of injury, was reported for an unexcused absence.

NFL Insider reveals possible reason behind Aaron Rodgers' unexcused absence from Jets' minicamp

Albert Breer, an NFL insider has come up with a claim about Aaron Rodgers' absence from the New York Jets' minicamp this week to be an ayahuasca retreat, as reported by Daily Mail.

Following Rodgers’ absence, as confirmed by head coach Robert Saleh, the quarterback will have to pay $100,000 in fines.

Breer stated on The Rich Eisen Show that he believes Rodgers “is somewhere that they could not excuse and maintain credibility with the rest of the locker room, but would be expected, would not be an out-of-left-field thing for him.”

Is Aaron Rodgers on ayahuasca retreat?

Aaron Rodgers is known for his love for ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic that is usually mixed in the tea. As per a report by The New York Times, the last time the 40-year-old went on an ayahuasca trip was in March in Costa Rica.

Advertisement

So, can there be any possibility that the former Green Bay Packers star is on another retreat before the season starts? As per a report by ProFootballTalk, another ayahuasca retreat was lined up last week on Wednesday in Peru and then in Colombia.

However, there is no confirmation about the whereabouts of the NFL star. Rodgers was seen limping during one of the initial training sessions for the Jets, however, nothing serious was reported at that time.

Rodgers, who is well known for his open-minded talks and conspiracy theories, was sidelined for the majority of the season last year after he got injured in Week 1 of the campaign.

The Super Bowl champion was seen at the OTAs throwing footballs ahead of missing the minicamp, however, no official reason for his absence has been reported so far, but might be in an ayahuasca retreat if we go by the claims by the NFL insider.

Advertisement