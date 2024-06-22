Did Aaron Rodgers Really See Hat Man With a Dead Rabbit During Ayahuasca Retreat in 2023? Exploring VIRAL Rumor

Aaron Rodgers missed the mandatory minicamp for the New York Jets last week, which was confirmed by the head coach Robert Saleh.

Although no official reason was revealed for his “unexcused” absence, an NFL insider, Albert Breer, revealed his predictions to the Daily Mail that the quarterback might be at an ayahuasca retreat.

This takes us back to the viral rumor of 2023 when the news of Rodgers seeing a hat man with a dead rabbit while he was on Ayahuasca was heavily circulated. Did the Super Bowl champion really see that? Let us find out.

Did Aaron Rodgers really see a hat man with a dead rabbit while he was on Ayahuasca?

As per a report by Snopes outlet, a post on Reddit from January 16, 2023, went viral with around 3.5k comments claiming that Aaron Rodgers kept mentioning a hat man he witnessed while on an Ayahuasca trip in Peru.

The story was a screenshot taken from Wisconsin New Today, with a detailed version of the story that the site reported back in 2022. It claimed that the New York Jets quarterback “started seeing the shadowy figure” when he was on Ayahuasca trips in the off-season of 2020 and 2022.

As reported by Wisconsin New Today, the quarterback will “sometimes appear in the distance usually veiled by darkness holding the corpse of a dead rabbit and sometimes a blade.”

The report further said that following the incident he faced on the trip, Rodgers was too afraid to even be alone in the locker room as the light, according to the NFL star, “started to flicker and turn off one by one.”

“It was behind me,” Rodgers said, per the aforementioned source. This made the American footballer run towards his car and lock it.

One might really believe this story as the former Green Bay Packers player is well known for his thoughtful and open-minded talks.

However, Rodgers, who often comes up with his new conspiracy theories , never said about the claimed dead rabbit story.

The claimed quotes above are fictional, and the site says that their goal is to “bring joy” even if their “stories may not be real but are designed to provoke thoughtful conversations and meaningful change.”

There are several parody and satire accounts that post such unreal news for the purpose of entertaining their audience; however, it is the responsibility of the readers to factually check it and take it as a joke or believe it as real.

Aaron Rodgers is known for his frequent Ayahuasca retreat trips

Aaron Rodgers is often reported to be gone for the Ayahuasca trips and his love for the plant-based psychedelic.

The last time the 40-year-old reportedly went for it was this year in March in Costa Rica. The player's whereabouts were revealed by Pat McAfee.

The event, which was organized by Behold Retreats, a company specializing in the therapeutic use of ayahuasca, also welcomed players like Jordan Poyer and Von Miller.

Meanwhile, the four-time MVP didn't attend the mandatory minicamp for some untold reason; however, he had already informed the team of his absence. Nevertheless, Rodgers will have to pay around $100,000 in fines.