Did Adrian Newey Really Sign With Ferrari Until 2027 And Earn USD 105 Million? Exploring Viral Rumor

Thousands of rumors come up every day surrounding the F1 paddock. One particular story however has gotten the attention of both fans and experts: the reported signing of Adrian Newey, F1 design legend, by Scuderia Ferrari until 2027 for a staggering sum of $105 million. However, exactly how true are these rumors?

Adrian Newey signs with Ferrari until 2027?

Business F1 magazine alleged that following his Red Bull Racing exit earlier this year, Newey has signed a lucrative deal with Ferrari. The British designer announced his exit from Red Bull a few months ago. Following his official announcement, speculations of his move to the home of the Tifosi have begun to intensify, leading to strong reports of the USD 105 million deal being confirmed.

For the last eighteen years, Newey has been associated with Red Bull. Adrien Newey, who joined the club in 2006, has been a key player in helping it win seven championships for drivers and six for contractors.

The 65-year-old has experienced enormous success with McLaren and Williams. His tenure at Williams saw the team win 5 Constructors Championships. Newey has also won a single championship at McLaren.

Interestingly, Newey has reportedly turned down offers from Ferrari on three separate occasions in the past. During the Beyond The Grid podcast, Newey admitted feeling an ‘emotional regret’ after rejecting the opportunity to join Ferrari.

He also expressed regret for not having collaborated with the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton.

However, if the rumors of his Ferrari move are true, Newey will get a shot at creating a rewarding collaboration with Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion has previously expressed a lot of admiration for Newey’s work. He has also been vocal about his desire to collaborate with Newey.

Their potential collaboration at Ferrari could improve the chances of the team regaining its former glory, bringing home the first title since 2008. It could also help Hamilton progress towards an unprecedented 8th championship.

The timing of the alleged agreement

According to the reports, Newey is slated to begin his role at Ferrari in 2025, strategically aligning with not only the introduction of new regulations in 2026 but also Lewis Hamilton’s switch to the team. While the deal is said to be confirmed, sources suggest that Newey is maintaining silence and choosing to delay the announcement.

Newey’s departure from Red Bull Racing came amid internal conflicts within the team. This further fueled speculation regarding his move. McLaren boss Zak Brown has described the turbulent Austrian camp as ‘toxic’ post the Canada Grand Prix. This environment has contributed to speeding up Newey’s exit from the team.

Whether or not this deal comes through with an official confirmation remains to be seen. As fans await this confirmation, they will be hopeful that this $105 Million deal brings more action and drama to the grid.

