Did ‘Air Horse One’ Plane Really Fly Team USA’s Horses to 2024 Paris Olympics? Exploring Viral Rumor/Claim

Not all athletes at the Olympics are humans, and this includes horses. Those who compete in equestrian events such as dressage, eventing, and jumping. However, these horses do not earn medals for their performances. But they do enjoy some similar perks as their riders.

However, recent social media claims about how these equine athletes traveled to the 2024 Paris Olympics have been the subject of misinformation. As the Games commenced in Paris, a claim began circulating online.

It is about Team USA’s horses being flown in on a plane called “Air Horse One.” This assertion gained traction on platforms like TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook. This got users sharing videos and posts suggesting that this specially-named aircraft was used to transport the U.S. Olympic horses.

Despite the buzz, the claim that Team USA’s horses traveled on a plane named Air Horse One is false. The horses were indeed flown to Paris, but not on a plane with that name.

According to a verified post on the U.S. Equestrian Team’s TikTok account, the horses were transported by The Dutta Corporation. It is an established equine transport company. The Dutta Corporation has a long history of handling such transport. They have also been responsible for shipping horses to previous Olympic Games. That includes Tokyo 2020, Rio 2016, and London 2012.

The Dutta Corporation provided several updates and documented them. Their efforts for the 2024 Games are on their social media platforms, including Facebook. These posts affirm that The Dutta Corporation managed the transportation logistics, not an aircraft named Air Horse One.

The confusion may stem from a different company, Tex Sutton Equine Air Transportation. It has operated a plane nicknamed Air Horse One. According to Rob Clark, the president of Tex Sutton, this name was a registered trademark for their service.

However, Tex Sutton lost the lease on the plane in 2021. The company continues to use the nickname Air Horse One for any aircraft they use to transport horses. Clark clarified that they did not handle the transport of Team USA's horses to the Paris Olympics.

No credible news sources have confirmed that a plane named Air Horse One was used to fly the horses to Paris. It was reported by major outlets like The New York Times. The false claim that the horses were transported on such a plane appears to be a misunderstanding or exaggeration rather than a factual account.

Team USA's horses did travel to the Paris Olympics with the same level of care and attention as their human counterparts. The claim about a plane called Air Horse One is inaccurate. The horses were transported by the Dutta Corporation, not an aircraft with a sensational name. Let us know in the comments what you think about this situation.