Did Alex Pereira Really Respond to the Recent Charges Brought Against Him? Here’s What You Need to Know

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and r*pe

Alex Pereira has finally broken his silence about the ongoing r*ape accusations. Or has he? Well, according to an upload from an X account named ‘Yaquinta’, Pereira was seen practicing his moves. Soon after he was done with his training, Pereira looked at the camera and addressed the charges brought against him. Pereira went on to say that he did engage in sexual action with the said woman, and it was totally a consensual affair.

Poatan also mentioned that he will be giving all the proof to defend himself once time comes. This post garnered heavy traffic within moments of its upload. While many believed Pereira’s words to be true, the reality was far different. Alex Pereira has not yet spoken on the charges brought against him. The viral video is a fake one that has been edited to look real. The training video that can be seen is an old video of Poatan.

Moreover, since Pereira spoke in Portuguese, not many people understood what he said exactly. This loophole was cleverly utilized to edit and add fake English subtitles to look like Pereira was commenting on the matter. Well, that being settled, the charges brought against Alex Pereira are very much real. In a recently uploaded series of TikTok videos, a user named Meredith Brown accused the UFC light heavyweight champion of r*pe.

In the three videos accumulating to roughly 19 minutes, Brown gave a detailed account of what went down. She stated that things started when one of her friends followed Alex Pereira’s translator, Mel on Instagram. Mel allegedly asked Brown’s friend to come and meet Pereira along with a friend. She then pointed out that the duo went to Crews MMA, a private facility where Poatan was training.

While Pereira allegedly was ‘all over’ Brown, she stated in her video that she did not like the attitude. The video then gave a detailed description of how Pereira and Mel made them wait for long hours at the Courtyard Marriott hotel. It was in this hotel that Pereira allegedly forced himself sexually onto Meredith Brown despite not having her consent.

Although these claims have created quite a buzz online, the person making the accusations hasn't presented any solid proof to support her statements. She did mention attempting to obtain security camera footage, but didn't emphasize it strongly. As a result, many people on the internet are viewing the allegations skeptically. While Poatan has yet to address the accusations, it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds in the near future.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.