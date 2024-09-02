Did Andrew Tate Inspire James McAvoy’s Two-Faced Psychopath Villain Role in Terrifying New Horror Movie?

Andrew Tate is being portrayed as a villain in a new movie! While Tate is technically not part of the cast, his alleged ‘toxic’ personality is claimed to be the driving factor behind the villain's character sketch. The movie in question here is the upcoming film of James McAvoy’s ‘Speak No Evil’. According to sources, the movie is based on a 2022 Danish release that revolved around a similar plot.

While James McAvoy portrays a double-faced psychopathic villain, the character allegedly has a close resemblance to Andrew Tate. Speaking with Empire in an exclusive interview, McAvoy stated, “The thing I thought I could exploit in the character was, he thinks he’s a bit of a West Country Andrew Tate… He’s like, ‘Hey, I’m going to teach you what it’s like to be a man again.’ But there’s a sort of polite face on it that isn’t quite Andrew Tate, enough of a sheen of, ‘I’m not one of those guys.’”

McAvoy further went on to provide more details about his villainous portrayal. He stated that the villain would challenge others and see whether they were brave enough to drink with him. And if the other person wilts in fear, the villain will dismiss him as not a real man. Speaking about the plot, McAvoy’s character is named Paddy. When Paddy goes on a vacation, he gets along well with a couple and their daughter and quickly becomes their friend.

Advertisement

As the movie progresses, Paddy invites his new friends to his farmhouse. From here, Paddy’s villainous instincts will be in full flow, and the movie will take a grim turn. Coming back to Andrew Tate, he is known to express many misogynistic thoughts via his videos on the internet. Claiming himself as the ‘Top G’, recent times have been tumultuous for the controversial influencer.

After being arrested several times and put on house arrest, Tate has yet again been arrested by the Romanian police on August 21, 2024. This time, several charges of child trafficking have been slapped on him on top of the ongoing r*pe allegations.

However, Andrew Tate seemed furious with the charges and dismissed them immediately. Taking to his social media, Tate termed the allegations as having ‘no evidence’ and also urged the media to investigate and review the whole fiasco. Thus, with controversies plaguing Andrew Tate, it remains to be seen what’s next for Andrew Tate.

Advertisement