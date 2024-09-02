Did Andrew Tate Really Say 'NBA Is Soft' and Real Men Shouldn’t Be Watching It? Exploring Viral Claim

Andrew Tate is back in the news. While the self-proclaimed ‘Top G’ is well known to be prone to controversy, Tate has often made several controversial statements about the sporting realm. Likewise, in a similar update from the X account ‘NBACentel’, Andrew Tate was seen calling the NBA a ‘soft sport’. Tate’s alleged comment read, “NBA. Whats that? That’s a soft sport, real men shouldn’t be watching it. If you’re a top G, stick to lifting weights and making money. Don’t watch grown men chasing a ball.”

Such a scathing comment about the USA’s top sporting discipline is surely uncalled for. And quite expectedly, it hit a lot of nerves. But before the internet goes all out on Tate for demeaning their favorite sport, it is good for them to cross-check and fathom the reality. Well, the reality is that Andrew Tate did not say anything about the NBA and the above claims are completely false.

While such an update must pacify the nerves of the hoop fans, both Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate is known for making several controversial remarks. In a recent X update, Tristan took a shot at the Esports gamers and stated that the discipline cannot be counted as sports in any manner. He even uploaded a video of a group of Esports gamers focusing on their screens and called them ’losers’. Tristan opined that if their devices are being taken away then these gamers will fail to accomplish anything in life. Such a comment received a sly response from popular streamer xQc. He called out Tristan for spelling Esports wrong as ‘E-Sports’.

On the flip side, Andrew Tate too, has his shares of controversial comments. In the recently concluded Paris Olympics, Andrew Tate had a huge statement to make. In one of the spots in the Opening Ceremony of the event, the beheaded image of Marie Antoinette appeared on the screen moments before the heavy metal band, Gojira dropped their bass. This spot supposedly angered Andrew Tate as he immediately voiced out his concerns via social media.

Calling out the spot as an example of ‘Satan worship’, Andrew claimed that the West was being controlled by Satanists. However, in reality, the beheaded image was a throwback to French history when Marie Antoinette, the wife of King Louis XVI, was falsely accused and executed via guillotine.