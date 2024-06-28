Did Angel Reese Really Get Kicked Off the US Team and Fined USD 1 Million Over Caitlin Clark's Comments? Exploring Viral Rumor

Recently, rumors surfaced suggesting that Angel Reese has been taken off the USA Team roster for the upcoming Summer Olympics, scheduled to take place in July.

A Facebook account called The Patriots Lovers claimed that the rookie star not only got kicked off the team but also was fined $1 million for publicly criticizing her fellow player, Caitlin Clark.

Thus, this news saddened Reese’s fans, who also got confused about the entire incident. But is this information true? Let us break it down for you!

The real truth behind Angel Reese getting kicked off the USA Team

On June 18, 2024, a story was published on SpaceXMania, a website that describes itself as satirical in nature, claiming that Reese was expelled from Team USA for the Summer Olympics. Additionally, the same post was later shared by the Facebook account, The Patriots, which describes their work as a Satire/Parody.

However, the entire claim was false and was labeled Satire. This means it was just made up to draw the attention of the 22-year-old athlete’s fans. Meanwhile, in reality, the roster was announced earlier this month and Reese was never a part of it.

Caitlin Clark was also not selected for the 12-player squad, although her selection was a hot topic and her fans were quite disappointed to learn the news.

Advertisement

It is significant to note that both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are frequently in the news and are also targeted by satire pages like SpaceXMania. Due to this, fans often feel that there could be a possibility of those claims being true.

Also Read: FACT CHECK: Is Angel Reese Really Going Through Financial Trouble After Losing USD 50 Million Endorsement?

Details about the fake posts regarding Angel Reese’s remarks on Caitlin Clark

SpaceXMania came up with a fake post suggesting that Angel Reese expressed frustration after a recent game. This is because all the limelight shifted to Clark, while her teammates and she didn't get enough credits. The young star even felt that she was overlooked.

Thus, she commented, stating: "It feels like Caitlin gets all the attention and praise, while the rest of us work just as hard. I'm tired of being overlooked. We all contribute to the team's success.”

Advertisement

In response to this, the team management took the decision to remove Reese from the roster and charged her with hefty fines. Nevertheless, the entire story was fake, as mentioned above.

Also Read: Magic Johnson Reveals Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Rivalry Reminds Him of Historic Feud With Larry Bird