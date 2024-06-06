Did Angel Reese Really Say ‘It’s on Sight’ Next Time She Sees Caitlyn Clark? Exploring VIRAL Tweet

The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry has gone from college basketball to WNBA. However, as the rivalry continues to rise on and off the court, a video of Angel Reese talking trash about Caitlin Clark is going viral. On X (formerly Twitter), a video went viral where Angel Reese is going after the number one pick in the WNBA 2024 draft.

Did Angel Reese really say ‘it’s on sight’ next time she sees Caitlyn Clark?

Sometimes, it’s hard to believe what’s a real video or what is AI-generated video these days. The video that went viral had Angel Reese calling herself better than Caitlin Clark and giving her the face of the league title. She also called Clark ‘weak a** white girl’ in the viral video.

She further taunted Clark to take lessons from Draymond Green, saying that she just shoots from 40 yards and prays that it goes in. As everyone knows, Reese is no stranger to talking trash, as the video showed she was disrespecting Caitlin Clark; however, it wasn’t the case, and it was an AI-altered video.

How good have Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark been for their WNBA teams?

Both the stars have a slow start by their usual standards, but it was expected as the difference between college basketball and WNBA is big. However, it’s not like they have failed.

Angel Reese has averaged 10.9 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. She has achieved this by playing 28 minutes per game in 8 games so far. On the other hand, Caitlin Clark has played 11 games with an average of 33 minutes per game. She is averaging 15.6 points, 5 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. However, the biggest problem for Clark has been turnovers, which stands at 5.4 per game.

