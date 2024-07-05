Did Angel Reese Really Tell Caitlin Clark She Would Love To Be Teammates with her? Find out

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have always been in the headlines since their AAU days. While the media has brought in several angles related to their on-court rivalry, the duo maintains a good personal relationship.

Not just that, Reese has often discussed how they do not harbor any feelings of animosity towards each other. She even once hinted at her interest in playing together alongside the Indiana Fever star in October 2023.

Did Angel Reese wish to team up with Caitlin Clark?

Lately, an old video of Angel Reese has been making rounds on social media, in which the Chicago Sky Power forward was seen expressing her wish to be teammates with Clark someday. She even praised Clark, calling her a great player as well as a great shooter.

Angel Reese said: “We’ve been competing since we were in AAU… it was always fun and always competitive. One day, hopefully, me and her can be teammates because she is a great player and a great shooter and a great person and a great teammate.”

Nevertheless, within less than a month, it seems Reese's wish to team up with Clark is going to be fulfilled as both of them are all set to compete in the 12-player Team WNBA All-Star Game, scheduled to take place on July 20.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark all set to play in All-Star Game

Angel Reese recently learned about her selection for the All-Star Game as she received 381,518 votes from fans. Soon after this, she couldn’t hold back her emotions and quickly expressed her gratitude towards her fans.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Fever rookie received 700,735 votes for the WNBA All-Star Game. She later revealed that she had never had the opportunity to play with Reese, acknowledging that fans would be thrilled to see them on the court together.

Nonetheless, Clark and Reese have finally got an opportunity to play together for the very first time. Thus, it would be indeed intriguing to witness them playing in Phoenix, giving a tough fight to the U.S. women's national team. After all, they both are talented players and have also earned Rookie of the Month honor for May and June respectively.

