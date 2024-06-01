Did Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves Boycott ‘Inside the NBA’ Over Draymond Green’s Treatment of Rudy Gobert?

Throughout the Dallas Mavericks versus Timberwolves series, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green led the TNT crew. Green, who secured an exclusive, multi-year contract in January 2022, had been strongly criticizing the Timberwolves' key players, KAT and Gobert.

However, following their only victory, no player joined the postgame interviews with the crew, demonstrating their unity in supporting their foremost frontcourt.

Following a narrow win in Game 4, the Minnesota Timberwolves altogether chose to decline any interviews on 'Inside the NBA.' Jon Krawczynski and Shams Charania from The Athletic attribute this decision to the continual disrespect towards Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

“The epitome of team chemistry, so tight-knit were the players that they collectively ruled out any player's appearance on TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’ postgame show after their decisive win in Game 4 in Dallas," Shams penned.

The issue lies primarily with TNT co-host Draymond Green, who pledged to degrade and belittle Rudy's career and influence on the court throughout these playoffs. "The response represented a show of support for Gobert and Towns, whom Golden State forward and panelist Draymond Green had targetted with derisive and seemingly personal criticism," Shams noted.

Rudy Gobert's stint with the Timberwolves has been fraught with controversy. The 7'1" center, while averaging 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game on 66% shooting this season, has drawn criticism from players and fans for his defensive vulnerabilities.

Much of the disparagement originates from Draymond Green, 34, who made his personal animosity public against Gobert on TNT.

Anthony Edwards' Future Outlook and Playoff Journey

Luka Doncic and Dallas extinguished the Minnesota Timberwolves' season, defeating them 124-103 in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

In defeat, Anthony Edwards charted 28 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and six assists, and recorded one each steal and block. He shot 10/18 from the field, including 4/6 from beyond the arc in his 43-minute game time.

Postgame, the ex-University of Georgia standout made a notable declaration to the media, as quoted by the NBA on TNT. Reporter asked, "Your feelings now that the season has drawn to an end? What has been achieved and where were the shortcomings?"

Edwards replied, "We will return next year."

The saga around Edwards has been one of the main attractions of the 2024 NBA playoffs. The All-Star shooting guard posted excellent averages with 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1. steals per, achieving a 48.1% shooting efficiency and a 40.0% three-point precision in 16 outings.

Despite being the third seed in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves were never really expected to be among the final four NBA teams.

Their reaching the Western Conference symbolized a significant milestone, as it was the first time they had done so since 2004, back when Kevin Garnett was still enlisted.

