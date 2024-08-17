Did Anthony Edwards Really Wear a "If She Doesn't Hawk Tuah, I Don't Wanna Tawk Tuha" Shirt? Exploring Viral Tweet

Hold on a second... Did we really just see that? Was Anthony Edwards actually wearing a t-shirt with the phrase “If she doesn’t Hawk Tuah, I don’t wanna Tawk Tuha”? Well, for those wondering, the answer is NO. Anthony Edwards did not wear a Hawk Tuah shirt.

It turns out we all got Centel'd yet again. The image looks incredibly convincing—so much so that even the real Hawk Tuah girl commented, saying, "What have I done, lol."

Still not convinced? Take a look for yourself! The alleged shirt in the photo reads, "If she doesn’t Hawk Tuah, I don’t wanna Tawk Tuha."

For a moment, we were all puzzled, so we headed straight to Anthony Edwards' social media, but there were no photos of him wearing the Hawk Tuah tee. After digging deeper, we discovered that the image was posted by NBACentel! For those who don’t know, Centel is a parody account—a play on NBA Central—that posts funny, fake NBA content purely for laughs.

But their posts are often so spot-on that they make you question whether they're real. Just like the time Centel shared a post claiming a Team USA player asked Jayson Tatum , "Why are you stretching?" during Warmups. We also got to the bottom of that one, and if you haven’t read it yet, go check it out!

Another recent post claimed that Anthony Edwards called Noah Lyles a 'Failed Usain Bolt Wannabe,' which, of course, was also fake.

Anyway, back to the 'Hawk Tuah' girl. If you're in the know, great; if not, here’s the scoop. Known as Haliey Welch, the Hawk Tuah Girl has been gaining popularity after appearing in a man-on-the-street interview by creators Tim & Dee TV. In the video, she’s asked, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Her response, which has since gone viral, was:

“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang,” she exclaimed. Words can’t fully capture her vibe, so let’s roll the tape.

Get it now? ‘Hawk tuah’ is like the sound someone makes when spitting into a spittoon in an old Western saloon, but in this context, she’s talking about something entirely else. It’s funny, but whether it deserves more than weeks and weeks of virality is up to you.

So, about that shirt Anthony Edwards was allegedly wearing, which he wasn’t—the shirt reads, "If she doesn’t Hawk Tuah, I don’t wanna Tawk Tuha." What’s the meaning behind it? It’s basically a Gen Z wordplay, where the joke is that “tawk tuah” sounds like “talk to her.” Hope that clears it up!