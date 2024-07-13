Did Bayley Really Get Brazlian B*tt Implants? Find Out

Today, the July 12, 2024 edition of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with a women's segment. The youngest Miss Money in the Bank 2024 winner, Tiffany Stratton, addressed the fans for the first time, revealing that Tiffy Time has just begun, with Buff Barbie winning the Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase at the MITB 24 premium live event.

WWE Women's Champion and role model Bayley interrupted Tiffany Stratton's promo, warning her not to even think of cashing in her Money in the Bank 2024 briefcase on her. Bayley stated that if Tiffany did, she would end up creating history as the first failed women's cash-in in WWE history.

WWE Queen of the Ring 2024, Nia Jax, then interrupted the verbal war between Bayley and Tiffany Stratton, telling Bayley not to worry about Tiffany as she plans to dethrone her at SummerSlam 2024.

To this, Bayley responded that she was no longer the old "hugger" Bayley whom Nia Jax had beaten and injured; she is now the best version of herself, possessing every weapon in her arsenal to defeat Nia Jax at SummerSlam 2024.

In reply, Nia Jax took a nasty shot at Bayley, calling her out on her new persona, saying, “I know you're not ‘the hugger’ I injured before your SummerSlam match in 2017. What are you now? BBL Bayley?”

BBL Meaning?

The wild comment Nia Jax made about Bayley has created a buzz all around the internet. Has Bayley really had BBL surgery? Before diving deep into this topic, we must know what exactly BBL means.

BBL stands for Brazilian Butt Lift, a kind of surgery popular amongst models who get gluteal implants to enhance the size of their buttocks.

Has Bayley done BBL treatment?

Professional wrestlers are also entertainers, appearing on television every week in front of millions. To maintain their looks, they try their best to appear fantastic both on and off-screen. They maintain their diets, train hard, and visit doctors.

Sometimes, to achieve their goals and enhance their beauty, they undergo looks-enhancing surgeries. Breast implants and butt enhancements are two very common enhancements that WWE women's superstars get done.

The recent question is, has Bayley gone through BBL treatment? The answer to this question is absolutely no. Bayley herself tweeted after the incident and confirmed to her fans that she had not done any enhancement on her butt. Bayley tweeted, “BORN LIKE DIS.”

Enhancing looks through surgery is no problem; many WWE stars have undergone surgeries to look beautiful. Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Mandy Rose, and others have undergone enhancement surgeries and are totally stunning.

SmackDown 7/12 Full Results

Tiffany Stratton, Bayley, Nia Jax Segment Nia Jax with Tiffany Stratton (miss Money in the Bank 2024) vs Michin with Bayley (champion) - Single matches - Nia Jax wins via pinfall Solo Sikoa warning promo Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews vs. Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo with Legado Del Fantasma - Legado Del Fantasma via Pinfall LA Knight promo about WWE United States Champion Logan Paul Naomi vs Blair Davenport (singles match) - Naomi winner DIY (c) vs. A-Town Down Under For The WWE Tag Team Championship - DIY retains The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton Segment - The Bloodline ambushed Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

