Did Ben Simmons Really Say He’s Not a Fan of NBA ‘But They Pay My Bills’? Exploring Viral Tweet

While the Brooklyn Nets have publicly expressed an intention to rebuild for the future due to their lack of assets and current roster makeup, the rumor market is buzzing that they may look to offload Ben Simmons in the offseason.

Despite the uncertainties surrounding his trade market, there are indications that Simmons has recovered from his recent injury and is back to full health, as evidenced by recent social media posts showing him engaged in training at the gym.

But despite him trying best to keep himself engaged in basketball, the fans have started showing their disgust over his uncertain future.

However, keeping the current situation in mind, a recent post has gone viral claiming that Simmons committing that he was never a fan of the NBA but he had to continue as the game helped him pay off his bills.

The post seemed to be convincing as it also tagged Sporting News as its credible source for the information.

Although, it’s worth noticing that the post was totally false. Simmons, never in his statement ever said such words regarding his intent towards being in the league. The X/Twitter account that goes by the username NBA Centel has been long known to publish false news and enrage controversies.

However, the account has done similar posts in the past and gone viral for its satirical approach to ongoing sagas around the NBA court.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kyrie Irving Responds to Ex-Teammate Lebron James Calling Him Most Gifted Player in Nba History

Ben Simmons’ contract is expiring

Ben Simmons' expiring contract with the Brooklyn Nets presents a unique opportunity for the team. Despite his struggles with injuries and inconsistency on the court since his last All-Star season in 2020-21, his $40.3 million expiring deal now offers the Nets significant flexibility and leverage in the upcoming offseason and the 2024-25 campaign.

This contract, while initially viewed as a burden due to Simmons' lack of contribution on the court, has transformed into a valuable asset that can be utilized in various ways to benefit the franchise.

One major advantage of Simmons' expiring contract is its potential as a trade asset. The substantial salary cap figure attached to his deal makes it an attractive piece in potential trades for star players.

While, the financial matching requirements in NBA trades often necessitate contracts of this magnitude, giving the Nets a key bargaining chip as they explore opportunities to strengthen their roster.

Advertisement

Additionally, the expiration of Simmons' contract next summer could provide a significant cap space windfall for Brooklyn, enabling them to pursue high-caliber free agents in the 2025 offseason.

Also Read: ‘People Don’t Know': Luka Dončić Responds to Kristaps Porzingis' Beef Rumor Following Chandler Parsons’ Claim