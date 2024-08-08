As the Buffalo Bills move forward without their star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, head coach Sean McDermott talks about the importance of "unselfishness" within the team's revamped receiving room.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott's on Stefon Diggs trade

As reported by sports editor Alex Barksy, McDermott addressed the trade that sent Diggs to the Houston Texans leaving room for a new WR, stating, "I like where the unselfishness is for that position."

The coach's comments suggest a clear shift in the team's priorities, focusing on a more compatible and collaborative approach among the Bills' pass-catchers.

Diggs had been a focal point of the Bills' offense since joining the team in 2020, forming a dynamic partnership with quarterback Josh Allen.

However, the relationship between the two players had come under scrutiny in recent months, with social media exchanges and a disappointing playoff loss fueling speculation about potential tension within the locker room.

While the Bills' decision to part ways with Diggs came as a surprise to many, McDermott believes the team's new-look receiving corps is poised to thrive.

The Bills have brought in Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Curtis Samuel to complement the return of players like Gabe Davis and rookie Keon Coleman.

McDermott's emphasis on "unselfishness" suggests he sees an opportunity for the Bills to cultivate a stronger sense of unity within the receiver room, potentially moving away from the individual star power that Diggs had represented.

Advertisement

Josh Allen does not miss Stefon Diggs

Despite the loss of Diggs, quarterback Josh Allen expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt and thrive without their former star wideout.

"Miss is, I don't know if I'd say 'miss,'" Allen said. "He was a guy that was reliable, you could look to. He's going to have the juice each and every day. I'm sure he's bringing it over there in Houston. Definitely, you can't say that you don't miss that. But I am very happy with what we have going on here and how hard the guys have been working."

The coach's remarks have sparked various reactions from Bills fans:

"Dang he cooked him," one fan commented, suggesting that McDermott's comments were a veiled shot at Diggs.

Another fan noted, "Diggs will be used a lot less with the Texans than the bills too."

A third fan simply stated, "Everyone knew steph was selfish and a crybaby. He's a great player but it is what it is," echoing the sentiment that Diggs' departure may be a positive for the team's chemistry.

Advertisement

Another fan comments, “GYAT DAMN HE DID NOT JUST GO THERE”

One more fan adds, “Been saying for years that Diggs is an overrated diva, but you didn’t want to listen.”

As the Bills prepare for the upcoming season, the focus will be on fostering receiving corps that can complement Allen's passing prowess and help the team maintain its position as a top contender in the AFC.

ALSO READ: Why Is ‘Josh Allen Hailey Seinfeld Engaged’ Trending On The Internet? All You Need To Know