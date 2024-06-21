Did Boston Celtics Really Use LeBron's Idea to Win the NBA Finals? Find Out

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 on Monday to win a record-tying 18th NBA championship crown thanks to a spectacular 31-point performance from Jayson Tatum. However, a viral video on X (formerly Twitter) showcases how the Celtics might have used the tactics talked by LeBron James on his Mind the Game podcast with JJ Redick to stop the Mavericks' offense.

Boston crushed any chance of a Mavericks comeback after being humiliated by Dallas in a 38-point game four rout on Friday, winning the series 4-1 at TD Garden. With a dominant performance on both ends of the court, Tatum led Boston to a victory over the Mavs. In the process, they surpassed their bitter rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, to become the only team in NBA history with 18 titles.

What did LeBron James say in the podcast?

LeBron said, ‘I’ve always wanted to but no coach allowed me to do it or given me the freedom to do it. The guy that’s guarding the ball, when he says 1,2,3, why doesn’t he take the guard that’s coming out for pick the picker, and the guard that’s guarding the pick the picker guys falls right to the ball.’ This play is called the America’s Play or BOB (Baseline out of Bounds).

Advertisement

How does this work?

Teams will generally have defenders try to chase over that second screen, which can often create space to get a shot off. James suggests switching it instead, negating the effects of the screen.

How did the Celtics use this tactic on Luka Doncic to stop him?

The Celtics continuously switched the defenders on Luka Doncic when he was on the baseline and looking for an outlet to give the ball to. From the video, you can easily see how Brown and Holiday switched positions to confuse Luka, and he had to send the ball back to his court from the baseline. As Doncic looked for an outlet, Irving was defended by Brown, and Holiday stood up in front of the Slovenian to block the passing lane.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Not Worth OKC Breaking the Bank, Warns Thunders Insider Amid NBA Trade Rumors