Did Brock Lesnar Ever Compete in the Olympics? Find Out

Brock Lesnar, known as "The Beast Incarnate," is one of the most dominant and gifted combat sports superstars. He will always be remembered as one of the most extremely talented and genetically freakish athletes to have ever stepped inside the octagon, WWE ring, and wrestling mat. Throughout his career, Brock Lesnar has achieved numerous records and championships across various promotions and combat sports, including NCAA (Wrestling), UFC (Mixed Martial Arts), WWE, and NJPW (Professional Wrestling).

A question fans often ask is whether Brock Lesnar ever competed at the Olympics, as he possessed every tool to dominate the competition on any stage in the world when he was in his prime. Unfortunately, Brock Lesnar did not compete at the Olympics. Instead, he chose to train for professional wrestling and ended up signing with WWE, and the rest is history.

Brock Lesnar’s reason for opting for WWE in place of the Olympics

Back in the day, Brock Lesnar once had a conversation with renowned professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, where he was asked why he didn’t pursue the Olympics and chose professional wrestling and WWE instead.

Brock Lesnar revealed his reason behind opting for WWE and his professional wrestling career over the Olympics:

“I think once I achieved my ultimate goal in my life, which was being a national champion, I think that decided it for me. If I had ended up in second place at the NCAA tournament, I’d probably be wrestling. Because of everything, it would be an empty spot in my life where I’d need to fill. If I was in second place, I would definitely be in Minneapolis training for the US team.”

Triple H opens up on Brock Lesnar’s WWE return

Brock Lesnar is currently out of WWE. His last appearance was at WWE SummerSlam 2023, where "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar locked horns with "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes in a trilogy match.

Lesnar almost dominated the entire match, sending Rhodes on a free ride to Suplex City. In the closing moments, Rhodes gathered all his strength, managed to tangle Lesnar in his hold, delivered triple Cross Rhodes, and ended the match by pinning Lesnar clean.

After the match at SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar took a vacation. He was scheduled to return at the Royal Rumble 2024, and WWE had a stacked plan for him leading up to WrestleMania XL. However, all plans were canceled after his name was brought up in the lawsuit involving Vince McMahon and Janel Grant.

Do you want to know three signs that indicate that Brock Lesnar has already retired? Recently, Triple H and Nick Khan had a productive meeting with the Mayor of London, where they discussed the future of WWE in the UK. During a media interaction, Triple H was asked about the potential comeback of Brock Lesnar in WWE. He stated:

"Only Brock Lesnar can answer the question of when he will be returning to the squared circle. He lives by his own rules. I think Lesnar is probably in Canada, spending time with his children and enjoying his life on his own terms. If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation, but we’ll see."

