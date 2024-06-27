Did Bronny James Get Drafted? Exploring LeBron James Son 2024 NBA Draft Predictions

No, Bronny James did not get drafted in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Despite his aspirations and the attention surrounding his entry into the draft, the eldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James was not among the first-round selections during the draft held in New York.

While the NBA note-keepers might be speculating– what team is Bronny James going to? The young James is coming off a challenging season at the University of Southern California, where he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games, shooting 36.6% from the field.

Although there was hope for a first-round pick, analysts had their mind set on–will Bronny get drafted? However, many analysts anticipated him falling to the second round, where the possibility of being chosen remained open on NBA Draft Day 2.

During the Draft Combine, Bronny showed promise and garnered interest from various NBA teams. While he was not selected in the first round, there were indications that several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Toronto Raptors, were considering him.

Despite not being chosen, Bronny's decision to enter the draft was supported by ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, who believed that the move was the right one for the young player. With LeBron James openly expressing interest in playing alongside his son, the draft outcome leaves room for the potential for Bronny James to continue pursuing his basketball career and make his mark in the NBA.

Advertisement

Also Read: Suns GM James Jones Reacts to Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Ahead of 2024/25 NBA Season

LeBron James Son 2024 NBA Draft Predictions

With the 2024 NBA Draft first round already giving top 30 future prospects, all eyes are on Bronny James, the highly anticipated prospect and son of basketball legend LeBron James. Despite not being initially projected to be a top-10 pick, the buzz surrounding Bronny is undeniable, with fans eagerly awaiting to see which team will take a chance on him and potentially influence LeBron's future decisions in free agency.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently the front-runners to draft Bronny, with many experts predicting that he will be selected with the 55th overall pick in the draft.

Multiple draft analysts, including Krysten Peek from Yahoo Sports, Jonathan Wasserman from Bleacher Report, and Kevin O'Connor from The Ringer, foresee Bronny James landing with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Advertisement

While some question his readiness for the NBA, the consensus is that being drafted by the Lakers in the second round would be a low-risk, high-reward move for the franchise.

With Bronny showcasing his potential at the draft combine and garnering interest primarily from the Lakers and the Suns, it seems increasingly probable that he will ultimately don the purple and gold alongside his father in Los Angeles.

Also Read: NBA Draft Results: Every Round 1 Pick of 2024