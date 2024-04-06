Giannis Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2013. Seven years later, his younger brother, Thanasis, joined the team, and the brothers eventually went on to win a championship together in 2021.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo was drafted by the New York Knicks in the 2014 NBA Draft. He was picked in the 2nd round with the 51st overall pick. Interestingly, Thanasis bounced around the NBA and G League before landing with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2019 to reunite with his brother Giannis.

Now, Bronny James has declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. He also entered the transfer portal to maintain his college eligibility.

Previously, LeBron James has been very open about his desire to share the court with his son Bronny before retiring.

Thus, Bronny's 2024 NBA Draft declaration is being seen as his desire to play with his father, LeBron James, paralleling the Bucks' move to unite Giannis and his brother in 2019.

A tweet has gone viral on X. An account called NBA Centel posted, "Bronny James on declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft: If Giannis can have his brother at the end of the bench. Why can’t my dad have me at the end of the bench.”

Of course, Bronny has not made such a statement!

Here is what the parody/fan account meant:

Giannis Antetokounmpo's younger brother, Thanasis, plays for the Milwaukee Bucks alongside him. It is likely suggesting that if a championship team like the Bucks can find a roster spot for a developing player like Thanasis to support his brother, then an NBA team could potentially do the same for him and LeBron.

Can We See Lebron James And Bronny James Play Together?

It's a possibility! LeBron James has openly said he'd love to share the court with his son, Bronny, before he retires.

LeBron's current contract allows him to become a free agent after this season. If Bronny gets drafted by a team LeBron likes, he could sign there to play with him.

Well, considering Bronny's draft position, it is a bit less certain. Although Bronny recently declared for the 2024 NBA Draft, his current projections have him going undrafted. However, any team can still use a second-round pick on him, or he could become a free agent later.

LeBron will be 40 next season. Age eventually catches up to even the best athletes. Also, an NBA team would need to be comfortable with signing LeBron primarily to play with his son rather than because he's the best fit for their championship goals. This could be tough.