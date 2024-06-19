Did Bronny James Really Share Pic of Him With Dad LeBron James in Mavs Jersey Alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?

To participate in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, has been with various teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix. His ambition is clear - to play alongside his father in the NBA.

However, current speculation suggests Bronny James might be chosen in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, possibly by the Los Angeles Lakers at the 55 spot, to appease LeBron's preference for LA.

Social media recently buzzed over a post on Bronny James’ account. The post featured Bronny James, his father LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Kyrie Irving, all donning the Dallas Mavericks jersey. This stir-fry post sparked speculation that Bronny James and LeBron James have intentions to join the Dallas Mavericks next season.

ALSO READ: Did Kyrie Irving Really Request Trade From Mavericks After 2024 NBA Finals Loss? Exploring Viral Tweet

Fans react to Bronny James' latest moves

Just a heads up, this isn't Bronny James' official account; it's a troll or parody account.

Several fans were caught off guard by this while others quickly identified it as a hoax. Let's have a look at some memorable fan responses.

Bronny is expected to have another training session with the Suns later in the week, following an intense workout with the Lakers set the internet ablaze. This viral video shows Bronny fully dressed in Lakers gear, training alongside his father, and has accumulated a considerable number of views.

Advertisement

While James has the options of either turning professional or continuing his college career for another year, it's a sensible speculation that the Lakers will likely snatch him with the 55th overall pick if he's still available.

Teams are often willing to go the extra mile to satisfy their star players. Consequently, the Lakers should help their King achieve his long-time dream of dribbling alongside his son, Bronny James. It appears that Bronny James and Rich Paul share a mutual understanding.

ALSO READ: ‘Your Mom’s a F*king H*e’: Leaked Video of Luka Doncic Trash Talking Celtics Fan During 2024 NBA Finals Goes Viral