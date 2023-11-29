Did Bryan Danielson play a part in AEW and Tony Khan firing CM Punk? Report

The Second City Saint, CM Punk, made his anticipated comeback at Allstate Arena at Survivor Series WarGames 2023. CM Punk’s return gained over 70 million views overall on WWE's social media handles.

Punk’s return erupted the arena. The best in the world made his return to the company after almost a decade.

Pepsi Phil left WWE in 2014 due to multiple reasons and took a long break from pro wrestling. Phil tried his hand at Hollywood, commentary, and even the UFC, but none of them worked for him so well.

Punk made his pro wrestling return in 2021 at AEW, a rival company of WWE. Punk had a successful but short run in the company, and he was released from his AEW contract in 2023. Which later led to CM Punk’s WWE return.

Bryan Danielson was involved in CM Punk

Former WWE champion Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract expired in May 2021; he decided not to resign and signed a multi-year deal with All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Bryan is one of the most loved and respected wrestlers at AEW. A lot of pro wrestlers in AEW consider him the locker room leader.

Tony Khan even mentioned that he trusts Bryan Danielson a lot, and if he is not around, he trusts American Dragon to handle things.

A recent report by Fightful Select revealed, “Heading the AEW Disciplinary Committee is a continued duty for Bryan Danielson, as he's also responsible for handing out fines when necessary.”

Punk was released from his AEW contract in 2023 after the investigation of his backstage altercation with fellow AEW wrestler Jack Perry.

Khan himself addressed CM Punk’s release, just like Paul Heyman did when he released Sabu from ECW.

Tony Khan even released a statement after releasing CM Punk, he even said “ Today, I terminated Phil Brooks, CM Punk, for cause. This stems from a backstage incident at AEW All In last Sunday.”

Khan further expressed, “ Never in all that time have I ever felt until last Sunday that my security, my safety, my life was in danger at a wrestling show.”

