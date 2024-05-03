Did Bucks Fire Doc Rivers After First Round Exit vs Pacers? Exploring Viral Claim

Doc Rivers is under immense pressure after the Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers in the recently concluded playoff series. As the series came to a close, the words of Doc Rivers facing the sack started floating on social media, suggesting that he might be replaced by the Bucks next season. Amid all this, a post on X started making the rounds, confirming the Milwaukee Bucks sacked Doc Rivers, which has surprised the fans.

A lot of fans have mocked Doc Rivers for being overrated and stated that he needs special players to make a mark. Bucks were expected to perform better than they did even without Giannis in the series, but did he get the sack on the back of the exit?

What was the post about?

The post stated, “The Bucks have sacked Doc Rivers.”

However, just before Bucks fans start to celebrate, let's know that the account is a parody and Doc Rivers hasn't been fired or hasn't stepped down yet. This post was done in a way that pokes fun at the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Can Doc Rivers change the fortunes of the Bucks next season?

Many people will argue that the Bucks wouldn’t have lost the series if Giannis and Damian Lillard were 100% and played all the games and they want Doc Rivers to continue for at least another season.

Doc Rivers has won the NBA before, and the Bucks fans will be hoping that he can do it with their franchise as well as with players completely fit and ready to go for the next season. Giannis has been the face of the Bucks and their highest scorer for the season, and his not playing a single game put a dent in the chances of the Bucks winning against the Pacers.

