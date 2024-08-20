Did Caitlin Clark Really Get Just 18% ‘Favorable’ Opinion From WNBA Players in Recent Survey? Exploring Viral Tweet

Caitlin Clark is all over the WNBA. The Indiana Fever rookie who is in her first season at professional basketball after a successful college career, has been continuously getting attention.

It has been like this since Clark stepped up to the WNBA after being drafted by the Fever. However, sensing the current hype around her, a tweet recently went viral claiming the result of a survey done by ESPN within the league.

Making the viral claim, the X/Twitter handle named NBA Centel captioned, “Just 18% of WNBA players held a “favorable” opinion of Caitlin Clark in recent league survey.”

What was surprising was that the account tagged ESPN to boost its credibility. However, the post was made from a parody account known for fabricating news and creating the most convincing fake stories.

Irrespective of these viral tweets, Caitlin Clark is having a great time at the court. She recently made WNBA history by breaking the league's rookie assist record during the team’s victory against the Seattle Storm with a score of 92-75.

In her rookie season, Clark achieved 226 assists , surpassing the previous record of 225 held by Ticha Penicheiro since 1998. Clark's accomplishment is noteworthy not only for her exceptional playmaking abilities but also for achieving this feat in her 28th game, two games faster than the previous record holder.

She completed the game against the Storm with nine assists, bringing her season total to 232. Clark's impressive play, as well as her potential to set new records, reflects the evolving landscape of the WNBA and signifies the ongoing growth and progression within women's basketball.

Additionally, as Clark rises to break more records, the media seems to inch closer to her every small movement.

She recently found herself in the spotlight for her candid assessment of the WNBA referees during a game against the Seattle Storm. After a frustrating encounter with the officials in the third quarter, Clark was caught on microphone expressing her honest opinion, describing the referees as "awful" and implying their officiating was as bad as it gets.

Despite the contentious interaction with the referees, Caitlin Clark's performance on the court shone brightly as she led her team to a decisive victory over the Seattle Storm, showcasing her exceptional skills with 23 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. Setting a new all-time rookie record for assists in a single season, Clark's talent and competitive spirit are undeniable.

With her incredible gameplay and bold personality, she keeps shattering records, leaving fans excited for the next phase of Clark's journey as the Indiana Fever gears up to face the Minnesota Lynx in their upcoming match.

