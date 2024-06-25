Did Caitlin Clark Really Turn Down a $400M Nike Endorsement Because of Colin Kaepernick? Exploring Viral Rumour

The surge in US women's basketball viewership traces its origin to Caitlin, the standout rookie for the Indiana Fever. Known for her popularity, Clark's WNBA debut pulled in a whopping 2.1 million viewers, a high record for any WNBA game on ESPN platforms. Over the past 22 years, Clark and her team have held a consistent presence in the top 4 most-viewed WNBA games.

The estimated net worth of Caitlin Clark in 2024 ticks in at around $3.4 million. This hefty sum is predominantly the result of her numerous Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals with premier brands such as Nike, Gatorade, State Farm, Buick, and others. Chosen as the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, Clark graced a rookie contract valued at $338,000 over four years, with an inaugural-year salary of $76,535.

Did Caitlin Clark reject a $400 million Nike endorsement deal?

A sensational claim has recently emerged, stating that Caitlin Clark, the celebrated WNBA star, was offered and declined a $400 million deal with Nike over its alliance with Colin Kaepernick, ex-NFL quarterback, and civil rights advocate. This notion, however, is off the mark. The satirical site, esspots.com, appears to be the source of the rumor. It mentions that its material is fictional; despite this, it has attracted significant attention.

The article shared on esspots.com narrated that Caitlin Clark, the upcoming basketball sensation, had refused the whopping $400 million deal from Nike, leading to a widespread discussion. For rejecting the offer, Clark cited her disagreement with Nike's collaboration with Colin Kaepernick, whom she harshly called "that Kaepernick clown."

It's also worth noting that Clark inked a historical $28 million, 8-year sponsorship deal with Nike, contradicting the rumors of the hefty decline. Moreover, she has also undertaken a long-term collaboration with Wilson Sporting Goods. This agreement involves launching exclusive basketball collections and her contributions to product progression. Therefore, the $400 million decline story is just a tall tale.

