Did Caitlin Clark Really Turn Down USD 1 Million to Be on The View? Exploring Viral Rumor

No, Caitlin Clark did not turn down a $1 million offer from NBC to be on their show, The View.

A recent rumor that captured the attention of many claimed that WNBA player Caitlin Clark turned down a lucrative $1 million offer to appear on a popular talk show, The View. It gained traction on various online platforms and sparked both curiosity and disbelief among readers.

The source of this viral rumor can be traced back to an iFunny.co user who shared a screenshot of a Facebook post purportedly originating from the account America - Love It Or Leave It (ALIOLI).

The post alleged that broadcasting company ABC had offered Caitlin Clark a substantial sum to make a guest appearance on an episode of The View, only for Clark to decline the offer. Additionally, a meme attached to the post included a fabricated quote attributed to Clark criticizing the show's format.

The parody post quoted Clark, “Have you seen the view? All they do is yell. I can't figure out why they're on TV.”

However, upon closer inspection, it became apparent that the entire narrative was a product of satire. The Facebook post in question was linked to ALLOD, a website known for its satirical content. ALLOD's disclaimer clearly stated the nature of its output as parody, satire, and tomfoolery, emphasizing that nothing published on its platform should be taken as factual.

However, the near-believable fake news surfaced on the heels of another rumor surrounding her linkup with an NBA star. Another viral trend suggests that Caitlin Clark and NBA MVP Jaylen Brown are in a romantic relationship . However, it has been confirmed that these rumors are unfounded.

FYI, Caitlin Clark is actually in a relationship with Connor McCaffery, a former basketball player and current team assistant for the Indiana Pacers. The pair has been together since April 2023 and publicly announced their relationship in August 2023.

On the other side, Jaylen Brown is in a relationship with Kysre Gondrezick, who is also a talented basketball player with a rich basketball heritage. Gondrezick gained fame as the fourth pick in the 2021 WNBA draft, and although she is currently a free agent, she remains a notable and accomplished athlete.

Meanwhile, as a brilliant newcomer, Caitlin Clark is preparing to resume playing for the Indiana Fever by August 16th, marking the continuation of her promising career.

