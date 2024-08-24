Did Church of Satan Really Thank Olympic Organizers for Controversial Opening Ceremony? Exploring Viral Rumor

The Church of Satan has thanked the Paris Olympics organizers, according to a viral video. The 2024 Olympics opening ceremony garnered a lot of attention due to its controversial spots. And now, a clip on the internet has circulated rapidly, portraying the high priest of the Church of Satan, Peter H. Gillmore, thanking the Paris organizers. One of the biggest reasons for the video to go viral was the fact that it was attributed to USA Today. The video had the logo of the popular publication house, and netizens soon started sharing the same. However, a thorough fact-check conducted by Reuters mentioned that the news was fake.

There was no such coverage from USA Today, and their website too did not have the viral news published. Delving deep into the rumor, the spot that allegedly made the Church of Satan acknowledge the Olympic organizers was ‘The Last Supper’. In one of the heavily debated spots of the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony, a pagan feast was portrayed that seemed identical to Leonardo Da Vinci’s famous painting, The Last Supper.

Such a spot riled up the Christian community, and soon the Olympic authorities issued a public apology for their actions. According to the rumors, the Church of Satan took a significant liking to the spot. A post on social media, sharing the video, captioned, “The church of Satan thanked the Organisers of the Olympic Games for the magnificent opening ceremony.”

Well, even though the news was deemed fake, the uproar regarding the opening ceremony was very real. When the scene opened with a scantily clad man singing ‘Nu’, the resemblance to the religious aspect caught everyone’s eye. While the Christians were deeply angered, the authorities clarified their stance, stating it was the Greek God of wine and revelry, Dionysus. He channeled through his song ‘the absurdity of violence between human beings.’

Next up, there was another spot with a beheaded image of Marie Anotoinette. This came right before the heavy metal band Gojira took center stage. This spot was a recall to when the wife of King Louis XVI, Marie Antoinette, was executed via guillotine. Personalities like Andrew Tate interpreted this as some kind of Satanic influence. In his X account, Andrew Tate mentioned that the West is being controlled by the Satanists.

Thus, even after the Paris Olympics is concluded, the controversies do not seem to be stopping anytime soon. It now remains to be seen how the authorities tackle the heat coming their way in the future.