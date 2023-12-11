Did CM Punk purposely try to get fired from AEW for WWE return? Find out

Former WWE and AEW champion and best in the world, CM Punk, made his comeback to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 pay-per-view. Punk left WWE back in 2014 on a sour note.

The Second City Saint was away from pro wrestling for a long time; he even tried his hands at acting, following the path of The Rock and then tried his luck in the real fight world and made his UFC debut just like Brock Lesnar.

Punk made his professional wrestling comeback in 2021, at the WWE’s rival company AEW (all-elite wrestling). Punk signed a multi-year deal with AEW.

But earlier this year, Tony Khan president of AEW issued an open letter and informed fans that he released CM Punk from his AEW contract and that he will no longer work with Punk.

The reason behind Punk’s release was the backstage altercation with fellow AEW wrestler Jack Perry.

In a recent report by WOR, CM Punk was not sad or shocked after he was released from AEW.

Meltzer noted, “He was not that upset when he was fired. I was told he was not looking to be fired, but he was not that upset about being fired.”

Fans and experts even claim that getting fired from AEW was Punk’s plan so he could make his return to WWE.

Seth Rollins expressed why CM Punk’s AEW-like situation will never happen in WWE

Currently, Seth Rollins is involved in a rivalry with CM Punk and both are exchanging shots at each other at every possible stage. The rivalry was ignited when Rollins was caught upset and pointing the middle finger at Punk when he made his comeback at Allstate Arena.

The drip god recently appeared on the SI Media Podcast, where he discussed a lot of things. He even revealed why CM Punk’s AEW-like situation will never happen in WWE.

“It’s never going to get to that point,” Rollins responded. “If anything goes south the way it did anywhere else, it’s not ever gonna get to that point. This locker room is — we’re is a bunch of professionals for the most part over here, we’re a bunch of professionals. I don’t want to go too far into anything else, but it’s just not gonna happen over here and there will be a line drawn in the sand.”

