Did CM Punk Really Want New WWE Contract and How Management Views Him? WWE Report

Former WWE and AEW champion The Voice of Voiceless CM Punk made his much-anticipated return last year at WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 at the end of the pay-per-view. Post Survivor Series WarGames 2023 return, CM Punk announced on the following episode of Monday Night Raw he was back home. He wanted to finish his story of the main event, WrestleMania.

Punk announced his in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2024. Unfortunately, Punk retrigged his old tricep injury and had to go for surgery, After eight months of taking time off from television, WWE and CM Punk worked well even when CM Punk was incapable of competing.

The saga between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk is one of the most entertaining storylines on the roster where CM Punk and Drew screwed each other multiple times, and now, finally, CM Punk got the green signal to compete, as he will lock horns with Drew McIntyre at Summer Slam 2024.

A recent report via WON suggested that CM Punk and WWE are renegotiating the contract because WWE and Punk signed a concise contract, initially when he returned to Survivor Series 2023, and now WWE is extending his contract.

Now a report by PWInsider has suggested the information provided in WON’s report is actually not the full truth, and even CM Punk took shots at WON’s report and posted a story saying, “I used to rush to defend myself from the false accusations, but now i watch to see who believes it so i know who to cut offf first.”

CM Punk’s WWE contract details

Just minutes after CM Punk’s story, a report clearing the rumor and revealing details about CM Punk’s WWE contract came out via PWInsider, where they claimed CM Punk signed the multi-year WWE contract with WWE the same night as he returned at WWE Survivor Series WarGames and WWE management wants to offer Punk better contract. Punk is not the one to demand one.

A report by PWInsider suggests, “Numerous WWE sources, including one very high up internally, have confirmed to PWInsider.com that Punk and WWE signed a three-year deal the night he returned in Chicago at Survivor Series 2023."



the report further stated, "The deal would carry him through November 2026, not counting any time tacked on for when he was out rehabbing his Royal Rumble injury. Any claims that the initial deal is coming up or that they signed a short-term deal and knew they would be discussing a new deal at this point is 100% incorrect.”



The reports even suggested that the rumors about Punk’s contract with WWE getting upgraded were true, and it was WWE management who wanted to upgrade Punk’s contract. CM Punk was not the one who demanded the changes.

WWE happy is extremely happy with CM Punk

Another report by WrestleVotes suggested the backstage reaction to CM Punk’s comeback and his run so far, considering his problematic past backstage with superstars and WWE management.



As per WrestleVotes, “Regarding the recent CM Punk news: A source tells me the company is pleased with Punk’s attitude, commitment, drawing power (both TV numbers & social media views), and big merchandise sales. It’s safe to say they want to continue this momentum for as long as possible.’



CM Punk has been cleared medically and is set to finally make his singles match return in WWE at Summer Slam 2024. CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will lock horns in a special guest referee match, with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee, making the match more exciting and unpredictable.

