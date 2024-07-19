Did Conor McGregor Really Unfollow UFC After Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 Fight Footage Release? Find Out

Conor McGregor doesn’t follow the UFC's main Instagram account anymore after the promotion released the muted footage of his UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC released muted footage of the mega UFC 229 fight, which McGregor lost, on the Irishman’s birthday.

In the footage, Nurmagomedov could be seen spitting on McGregor and the Dagestani’s team also poking fun at the Irish fighter after he was dominated in round 2. McGregor currently follows the UFC gym and UFC Canada accounts but doesn’t follow the UFC main Insta account.

New details of an angry Khabib Nurmagomedov bashing Conor McGregor after defeating him have emerged. ‘The Eagle’, usually known for his calm demeanor, was spotted in extreme wrath and even spit on his opponent.

The pair fought back in 2018 in what was the biggest fight in UFC history. It was Nurmagomedov’s first lightweight title defense. He won the belt by beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223.

McGregor, on the other hand, won the lightweight title at UFC 205 and hadn’t fought in two years as he went on to have a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. McGregor was stripped of his title but his rivalry with Nurmagomedov ensured after the Russian slapped McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov.

The build-up to the fight was heated with Conor McGregor going on a ruthless verbal rampage against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Family, friends, religion, and more, nothing was spared by McGregor.

When the cage door closed, though, Nurmagomedov was the one who did the majority of talking. While it’s questionable if the best version of McGregor showed up that night, ‘The Eagle’ absolutely dominated him before earning a fourth-round submission win.

The latest muted footage release, that too on McGregor’s birthday, has seemingly rubbed the Irishman the wrong way. The UFC’s biggest-ever star doesn’t follow the promotion’s main page on social media anymore.

Conor McGregor receives hilarious Khabib Nurmagomedov question

Conor McGregor, now a co-owner of the BKFC, was recently present at the promotion’s Spain press conference. A hilarious impersonator of the Irishman asked McGregor whether he’d bring Khabib Nurmagomedov to the BKFC.

McGregor was left confused by the impersonator’s voice and said he thought he was asking the question himself. To answer the Nurmagomedov part, he said, “The guy (Khabib Nurmagomedov) won’t even fight, come on.”.”.

Khabib vs McGregor at UFC 229 made fans excited and drew unprecedented attention. Hence, fans wanted to see a rematch with the Irishman also calling for it on multiple occasions. It never materialized and ‘The Eagle’ has been retired since 2020.