Did Corbin Carroll Really Run From 1st to 3rd Base in 1.4 Sec Setting New MLB Record? Exploring Viral Video

Rumors are spreading online claiming that Corbin Carroll set a new Arizona Diamondbacks record by turning a routine single into a triple in just 1.4 seconds. The rumor also suggests it's an MLB record.

Last year, the 23-year-old was named Rookie of the Year in the National League. After a tough period where his performance dropped significantly, Carroll's production has surged in recent weeks. But did the Center fielder really make it from 1st to 3rd base in 1.4 seconds? Here's the truth!

Verdict: Fake news

Corbin Carroll did not set an Arizona Diamondbacks and MLB record

"Corbin Carroll set an Arizona Diamondbacks record when he turned this routine single into a triple in 1.4 seconds. It is also an MLB record"

It turns out the account that posted this claim is a parody account named Statfax. The account's description states, "Home of stats for @MLBONFAX, @NFLonFAX & @FUTBOLonFAX. Parody account. All data accurate as far as we know."

Comments on the post made it clear, with one stating, "That’s a double with an error,"

While another said, "Nothing on this hit/play was 1.4 seconds."

In reality, Corbin Carroll hit an RBI triple to left-center field, extending the D-backs' lead to 3-0 in the 5th inning. On June 19, Ketel Marte homered, Slade Cecconi pitched six sharp innings, and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Washington Nationals 5-0 in the opener of a three-game series.

Carroll reached base four times and scored twice, helping Arizona win six of their last eight games, improving their record to 36-37. The defending NL champions have not been this close to .500 since April 23, when they were 12-13.

Arizona added two more runs in the fifth inning when Geraldo Perdomo doubled and scored on Carroll’s triple to left-center. Carroll then scored on Marte’s sacrifice fly.

Carroll also walked in the third inning and singled in the ninth. The previous season’s NL Rookie of the Year left Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the seventh inning after making an awkward throw from the outfield.

Corbin Carroll's injury scare

Carroll was taken out of Sunday's game with discomfort in his left side, but he was ready to play on Tuesday after an MRI came back clean. He started the game with a walk, stole second base, and then scored on Ketel Marte's home run.

Corbin later tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly. His season-opening slump is improving; he's 16-for-47 (.340) with four doubles, two triples, nine walks, four steals, and 16 runs scored over the last 12 games.

Carroll avoiding injury is a big relief for the Diamondbacks. He began the season in a two-month slump but has hit .299 with an .800 OPS over his past 18 games.

"It was a tremendous relief," said Lovullo. "He's a very, very good player, he's been on the rise and doing his job at a very high level, and he's a catalyst for this team and this lineup."

Carroll mentioned he hasn't felt any discomfort in his side since the initial moment on Sunday when he felt something on an awkward throw. He arrived in Washington on Monday evening, a day after the rest of the Diamondbacks.