Did Cristiano Ronaldo Convince Tom Brady to Come Out of NFL Retirement After Just 41 Days? FIND OUT

Tom Brady finally hung up his boots last year in February ‘for good” after getting the job done following some “unfinished business.”

This was his second and final retirement before his initial declaration in 2022, which didn't last long after 22 seasons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion rejoined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in just 40 days of the announcement.

Before doing so, he was pictured with footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo in the stands following Manchester United's 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, the day the five-time UEFA Champions League winner netted a hattrick.

This sparked speculation that the former New England Patriots star reversed his decision because of something Ronaldo told him. Did the former Real Madrid legend convince Brady to rejoin the sport? Let's find out.

Did Cristiano Ronaldo convince Tom Brady to come out of retirement?

No, Cristiano Ronaldo is not the reason for Tom Brady coming out of retirement and rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the National Football League (NFL), and this was disclosed by the four-time European Golden Shoes winner himself.

In an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, the then-Manchester United player, who was in his second spell for the Red Devils, was asked if he was the one to convince Brady to make a U-turn.

“Whatever you said to him, the next day, he comes out of retirement.” The Portuguese legend jokingly said, “Psychology, see.” He further said, “I'm a good psychologist.”

However, moving forward, the 39-year-old revealed that he wasn't responsible for the future Hall of Famer's decision. “I think he had taken the decision a few weeks before that,” Ronaldo told Morgan.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner further stated that since everyone was curious about what the two GOATS were talking about after their picture went viral, “He's a very smart guy who knows a lot about football [soccer], we had a nice conversation. I don't think that had anything to do with it, though.”

Cristiano Ronaldo stated how it felt to meet Tom Brady

Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his 49th career hattrick against Tottenham Hotspur in club soccer in Tom Brady's attendance, told Piers Morgan in an exclusive interview that it gave him “good energy.”

Morgan further asked, “When you have another G.O.A.T. in the stadium…it fires you up... It's a GOAT thing, right?” To which CR7 replied, "Yes, it energies.”

Ronaldo further stated that when he is surrounded by “good energy,” he does “interesting things.” Meanwhile, Brady stated in a tweet that he was “riding with Manchester United” that day.

This wasn't the first time Brady wrote something about Cristiano. Back in 2021, the NFL legend retweeted a post of an infamous incident from the EURO 2020 press conference where Ronaldo put two bottles of the popular carbonated drink aside for water.

Brady quoted the hilarious post with “It’s almost like the veterans know what they’re doing” while tagging Ronaldo and his famous fitness brand, TB12.

The two legendary players are quite similar when it comes to their strict diet and competition.

