Did Cristiano Ronaldo Take Cheeky Dig at Pele As He Talked About Proof of Scoring 1000 Goals?

In an amusing statement, Cristiano Ronaldo boasted about his goal-scoring record during his most recent interview with Rio Ferdinand on the latter's YouTube channel. Ronaldo declared with assurance that he would soon surpass the 900-career goal mark and that his ultimate goal was to reach 1000 goals.

The forward continued in the same vein, saying that all of his goals are amply supported by video. He stated on YouTube:

"For me, the best milestone that one can reach in football is to reach first place with 900 goals. After that, my challenge is to be 1000 goals - with one difference. All the goals that I score, have videos so I can prove it. They all have videos. And if you want more goals, I can bring them from the training too. So there's no problem."

Ronaldo's remarks may have been a jab at Pele, the legendary Brazilian goal scorer. Pele is regarded as holding the Guinness World Record with 1,279 goals in 1,363 games. But because there isn't enough video evidence to support many of the figures, many people are skeptical. Doubt about the figures is increased by the fact that many of the goals were also scored during unofficial games.

The subtle dig, whether it was intended or not has got the fans to react on social media platforms. While few fans were confused, few were furious on him for taking a dig at a legend of the game.

Except for club friendlies, Cristiano Ronaldo has made 1235 appearances for club and country as of this writing, tallying 899 goals and 234 assists. With no intention of retiring right away, the Portuguese player could soon reach 1000 goals in his career given his current performance in the Saudi Pro League.

Pele is recognized for 643 "official" goals for Santos, but there is disagreement over how many goals he has scored overall in his career—FIFA estimates 767. Still, a lot of people in his native country and those who saw him play think the real figure is much higher. Odir Cunha, a Santos historian, states that Pelé scored 1,091 goals for Santos during his career and 1,282 overall. Of these, 448 were scored in events that could be categorized as international and friendly matches.

