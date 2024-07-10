Did Daia From Love Island USA Actually Comment on Odell Beckham Jr’s IG Before Coming on the Show?

On the July 8th, 2024 episode of Love Island USA, a significant controversy involving contestant Daia McGhee came to light. It created waves among Islanders and viewers alike. The drama unfolded during a challenge where the Islanders were presented with tweets from the outside world.

It sparked intense reactions and raised questions about Daia's true intentions. The tweet read: “I can’t stand Daia, especially after seeing those tweets about how she was all in Odell Beckham Jr.’s comments.”

The truth behind Daia McGhee's comment on Odell Beckham Jr's Instagram

Daia McGhee entered Love Island, USA, as a bombshell in Casa Amor. She quickly captured the attention of Kordell Beckham. Kordell had been romantically involved with Serena Page back at the villa.

He found himself drawn to Daia despite their initial friendship. Their relationship had its ups and downs, with Kordell giving Daia space and Daia reciprocating with increased affection. The dynamic led to them rekindling their connection and starting to cuddle again.

When Kordell returned to the villa with Daia, it left Serena Page heartbroken and furious. Serena had hoped that Kordell would return alone, signaling his commitment to her. Instead, she felt betrayed and expressed her anger and disappointment vocally. She is leading to heightened tension in the villa. Kordell found himself torn between his feelings for both women, complicating the situation further.

The controversy reached a boiling point during a social media challenge on the July 8th episode. The challenge involved the Islanders reading tweets from viewers, which often contained candid opinions and revelations.

One particular tweet accused Daia of having ulterior motives, alleging that she had been commenting on NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.'s Instagram posts before joining the show. The tweet suggested that Daia's real intention was to get closer to Odell through his brother, Kordell Beckham.

The tweet continued with, “She came to the villa with a plan and Kordell’s dumb ass fell for it, throwing all the morals he claimed he was going to have before entering Casa.”

This accusation hit hard because Odell Beckham Jr. was a wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins. He had recently ended a high-profile relationship with Kim Kardashian. There is speculation that Daia might be using Kordell to get closer to Odell. It added a layer of intrigue and suspicion to the already tense atmosphere in the villa.

Daia's reaction to the accusation was one of shock and anger. She vehemently denied ever commenting on Odell's posts. She expressed her frustration and hurt in a heated response. She said, “Are you f—king serious? I’ve never done that in my f—king life. I was never. I swear to God. I’ll literally cry. That’s so f—ked up. That’s a f—king lie. That’s actually f—king trash.”

Fan’s speculation about Daia McGhee

Despite Daia's strong denial, fans of the show began investigating the claim. According to Us Weekly, one fan on TikTok discovered that Daia had indeed left two heart-eye emojis on one of Odell's Instagram posts. Some viewers speculated that the comments could have been Photoshopped. However, some suggested that Daia might be an admirer of Odell Beckham Jr. after all.

This revelation left viewers and fellow Islanders questioning Daia's true intentions. Was she genuinely interested in Kordell, or was she using him to get closer to his famous brother, Odell? The situation created a divide among the Islanders. With some supporting Daia and others doubting her sincerity.

The controversy surrounding Daia's social media activity and her intentions with Kordell added a new layer of drama to Love Island USA. Viewers were left eager to see how this situation would impact the relationships in the villa. Fans are now wondering whether Daia's intentions will be further scrutinized.

Daia's relationship with Kordell hung in the balance as both the Islanders and viewers awaited further developments. The show continued to stream on Peacock, keeping fans hooked on the unfolding drama and eager to see what would happen next. Let us know in the comments what you think about her reaction to the topic.