Did Dan Hurley Really Accept Lakers Head Coaching Job? Exploring Viral Tweet

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly seeking to break a mega deal with UConn’s Dan Hurley. After almost a month of debate and speculation, the men in purple and yellow are about to get their coaching face soon.

However, looking at the reports and media outlets covering this recently developed news, the rumor market saw a major hit. A tweet that crossed four million views on X/Twitter claimed that Dan Hurley has officially accepted the Lakers head coach offer and confirmed his departure from the UConn side.

The claim was tweeted from an account having Hurley’s name and tried its best to look like a genuine claim. However, the deceptive tweet does not hold any ground as the account has recently been created and is nothing more than a parody account.

Dan Hurley gets support from Magic Johnson

NBA legend Magic Johnson recently extended his support to Dan Hurley as the next potential head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. During his conversation on the famous talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, the former NBA big man emphasized Hurley's extensive experience and championship background as key factors that make him a great fit for the role.

He said, "I want the coach to be Hurley. If we can sign him, I think it works for both. It works for coach Hurley, who won back to back NCAA championships with Connecticut, so he has a championship background. He's great with offense and defensive strategy. I think that the players will respect him. And he's tough.”

Although, Dan Hurley currently serves as the head coach for the University of Connecticut men's basketball team, where he has made a considerable impact. With Magic Johnson's backing, Hurley's potential transfer to the NBA would mark a significant shift in his coaching career, and it could be a game-changing move for the Lakers as they seek to revamp their leadership.

