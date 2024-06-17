Did Dana White Accidentally Leak UFC 305 Lineup in Perth in His Recent Video?

Did Dana White just leak the UFC 305 lineup? Fans are buzzing about a recent video from Dana White. In the video, White discusses Conor McGregor's withdrawal from UFC 303. But there's more. Sharp-eyed viewers spotted something intriguing in the background. It looks like the UFC 305 fight board.

Could this be an accidental reveal of the upcoming card? UFC 305 is set for August 17th in Perth, Australia. The potential lineup has everyone talking. Is Israel Adesanya headlining? What other fights are in store?

Did Dana White just drop the gloves on UFC 305?

The video in question was Dana White addressing the significant changes to UFC 303, which quickly shifted focus thanks to a revealing backdrop. In the infamous 'War Room,' a strategic hub dotted with magnetic boards, details of UFC 305 were unintentionally on display.

What caught everyone’s attention? A board listing some top-tier fighters slated for action on August 17th in Perth. First up, Israel Adesanya's name popped up, instantly sparking talks of a headline-worthy fight, perhaps against middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

Also making the accidental cut were Song Yadong, Steve Erceg, Jack Della Maddalena, and Drakkar Klose. Each name fuels speculation about potential electrifying matchups. For instance, Steve Erceg is already confirmed to face Kai Kara-France, adding a flyweight clash to the mix.

Moreover, the mention of Dan Hooker hints at his return to the octagon, possibly against Drakkar Klose, which would surely be a crowd-puller. Song Yadong, a formidable bantamweight, seems set for a bout against another top contender, promising a battle that could shake up the division rankings.

Dana White on finding replacements

Dana White has faced a tough few weeks, having to find last-minute main events for two key events. Next Saturday, the UFC debuts in Saudi Arabia, but Khamzat Chimaev was forced out due to a severe illness. Then, Conor McGregor had to pull out of their biggest event of the year after getting injured just hours before a press conference in Dublin.

"It’s been interesting because we had to switch the Saudi main event, which is next weekend," White told the Sports Business Journal. "It’s f***ing days away, so for us to put in this guy Ikram Aliskerov who is 15-1, and everyone in the division said no to fighting him except Robert Whittaker? I’m very happy [with the replacement fights]."

Regarding McGregor, White said, "This is the way it goes. From here on I’m not going to talk about it until he’s healed and ready."

What do you think of the potential lineup for UFC 305? Are you excited about the revealed fights, or do you have other matchups in mind?