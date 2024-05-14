Did Dave Portnoy Get a Hair Transplant? Barstool President Reveals

"Big news, I had hair transplant surgery today. You're not going to have that bald spot to kick around anymore." With these words, Dave Portnoy, the outspoken founder of Barstool Sports, candidly announced his decision to undergo a hair transplant procedure.

While some might prefer to keep such a matter private, Portnoy embraced complete transparency, sharing intimate details of his journey with hair loss and subsequent regrowth through a hair transplant performed by Leonard Hair Transplant Associates in New England.

Dave Portnoy Reclaiming His Trademark Look

According to the hair clinic's website, Portnoy, known for his controversial antics and clashes with restaurant owners, opted for the procedure to "grow his trademark 'surfer hair'" back. The site reveals that the Barstool boss had been open about his hair loss struggles since as far back as 2017.

The website details Portnoy's hair transplant journey, including the initial shedding phase and the subsequent regrowth timeline.

"Approximately two to three weeks after his procedure, the individual hairs in the transplanted grafts will grow and then fall out. Around 12–16 weeks, the new hairs will grow at a rate of about a quarter to a half inch per month," it states. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Portnoy embraced his new look with characteristic humor, even celebrating his luscious locks on TikTok. In one video, he brags about his hair being worthy of songs and launching "1,000 ships," while simultaneously poking fun at his "soft belly" due to his age and love for pizza.

Advertisement

Dave Portnoy’s Self-Deprecating Humor Remains

Despite his excitement over his hair transplant, Portnoy's self-deprecating humor remains intact. In a post-surgery TikTok, he playfully compares his curls to those of painting icon Bob Ross, while viewers likened his appearance to Screech and Mark Zuckerberg.

Portnoy's openness about his hair transplant experience extends to encouraging others struggling with hair loss to seek treatment.

"There is absolutely no reason in today's society why someone would not seek treatment if they are losing their hair," he states on the hair transplant site, adding, "I feel great about it. I can't wait for this mane to grow. All I have to say is look out ladies. Grow Pres Grow!"

By openly embracing his hair transplant journey with self-assured candor and humor, Dave Portnoy has effectively shattered long-standing stereotypes surrounding the procedure.

ALSO READ: Dave Portnoy’s Ego Is Back to ‘Hundred Million Trillion’ After Getting Credit for Kim Kardashian Boos in Tom Brady’s Roast