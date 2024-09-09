Did Deshaun Watson Really Get Arrested Before the Game Amid Tyreek’s Hill Detainment? Exploring Viral Tweet

Tyreek Hill’s short detention hours before his game against the Jaguars created waves on the internet. Those visuals of Hill being handcuffed and then pinned to the ground didn’t sit well with his fans as well as his Miami Dolphins teammates.

He was later released, but the cause of Tyreek’s detention turned out to be a driving violation . ESPN had reported that Hill was accused of reckless driving, and then he had a minor argument with the police officers.

And now, another NBA player, Deshaun Watson is being reported to have been arrested while he was on his way to Cleveland Browns Stadium. But is it true?

The viral news is false. The tweet doing the rounds on social media is rather trolling Watson as the footage shows some cops loading a trash can inside their vehicle. The user sharing this video wrote the caption, “Wow, not just Tyreek… Now Deshaun Watson was arrested while on his way to Cleveland Browns stadium.” Watch the video below:

The reality is visible as the user is just trying to mock Watson for whatever reason. Even the replies on this post are further trolling Watson, despite him being one of the highest-paid players in NBA history. The fans in the comment section came up with more hilarious videos, trolling Watson.

One user wrote, “They caught him red handed.”

Another said, “Shocking I saw the same video in Atlanta about 3 hours earlier.”

A third said, “Haha get it…. Because he’s trash.”

A big reason why the fans are after Deshaun Watson is mainly because he hasn’t been able to prove his worth for the Cleveland Browns as they signed a five-year contract worth USD 230 million, and he has one of the largest contracts in NFL history.

Since becoming part of the team in 2022, Watson has played only 13 games. His performance has gone down, especially after undergoing a shoulder injury. His team had to suffer a loss recently against the Dallas Cowboys, by 33-17. Dehaun Watson after the game accepted that they got to play better in the rest of the season.

Performance aside, Watson is also not in the good books of many fans because he was allegedly accused of sexually assaulting women. In 2021, the Cleveland Browns player was sued by more than two dozen female massage therapists for sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Deshaun Watson, however, denied any such wrongdoing and he later settled 20 claims of sexual harassment. The news, however, kept him out of the 2021 NBA season, and only in 2022, he signed a contract with Cleveland Browns.