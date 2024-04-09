Did Doc Rivers Really Ask Bucks To Sing Kumbaya and Do Trust Falls in Locker Room? Exploring Viral Claim

Milwaukee Bucks are the same team that won the NBA title not so far ago and looked destined to win more championships in the future, but it hasn’t gone that way. The Bucks brought in Doc Rivers after sacking Adrian Griffin after 43 games. The head coach’s name is making the rounds on the internet as apparently, he asked his squad to sing Kumbaya together to bring back the energy in the locker room.

The Bucks have lost four straight games and six of their past seven. They're 15-17 under coach Doc Rivers and rumors of a divided dressing are making the news every other week.

How true are the Kumbaya singing rumors?

Doc Rivers is a very experienced coach and even though he is not at his best, these kinds of stories are just there to ridicule him and laugh at him more than anything else.

The news of Kumbaya singing to bring harmony back in the locker room was posted by NBA Centel, a parody account. Therefore, the news is false and it’s a dig at the current situation of the coach with the franchise.

Doc Rivers will be hoping to change the fortunes of the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks will play in the playoffs but because of their inconsistency, the Bucks fans are not optimistic about a title this season. The Bucks made a big trade by bringing Damian Lillard to Milwaukee and were hoping for a title charge but It hasn’t gone according to the plan.

Doc Rivers is an NBA title-winning coach but his only title came with the Boston Celtics in 2008. He will be hoping that he can turn things around and get his second title of his career after failing with the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.

ALSO READ: Watch: LeBron James Goes Viral for Mocking Giannis Antetokounmpo From Sideline As Lakers Script Comeback Win in Bucks Thriller