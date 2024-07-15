Did Donald Trump Really Attend UFC Denver With Dana White Shortly After Being Shot? Exploring Viral Claim

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to shooting.

Did Donald Trump really attend a UFC event in Denver right after being shot? This sensational claim has been circulating online. On July 13, 2024, Trump was attacked during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Just hours later, rumors spread that Donald Trump showed up at a UFC fight with Dana White.

Could this be true? The idea of Trump, fresh from an assassination attempt, flying to Denver seems far-fetched. Yet, social media was buzzing with these claims. What's the real story behind these rumors?

Where was Donald Trump post the assassination attempt?

The claim that Donald Trump attended a UFC event in Denver shortly after being shot began on social media. It all started with a post on X (formerly Twitter) declaring, "HOLY SH*T. DONALD TRUMP HAS ARRIVED AT UFC DENVER WITH DANA WHITE SHORTLY AFTER BEING SHOT." This claim quickly spread across platforms like TikTok, misleading many.

However, the reality is quite different. At 6:11 p.m. EDT on July 13, 2024, Trump was shot during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He was immediately taken to a medical facility. By 7:30 p.m., Bloomberg reported that Trump was still receiving treatment. He made his first public statement at 8:42 p.m. on Truth Social, thanking the Secret Service and law enforcement.

So, where was Trump really? He left Butler Memorial Hospital between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. EDT and flew to New Jersey, not Denver. Video footage confirmed his arrival in New Jersey after midnight. Meanwhile, Dana White, who claimed to be with Trump, was actually on a plane to Italy, as he posted on Instagram.

During the UFC Denver event, welterweight fighter Evan Elder reacted to the news of the assassination attempt. After his victory, he dedicated his win to Trump, saying, "Hey, I heard they just tried to whack my boy, Trump. I'm glad that man's okay. Long live Trump, let's go baby, Trump 2024."

Despite the dramatic claims online, the facts clearly show that Trump did not attend the UFC event in Denver. Instead, he was recovering and later traveled to New Jersey, while Dana White was on his way to Italy.

This incident serves as a reminder to always check the facts before believing sensational claims on social media.

Melania Trump's emotional response to the rally shooting

Former First Lady Melania Trump reacted emotionally to the shooting at Donald Trump's rally . She shared that watching the bullet strike her husband made her realize how close her and Barron's lives were to devastating change.

"I am grateful to the brave Secret Service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband," Melania wrote.

She urged people to rise above hate and violence, saying, "Let us remember that when the time comes to look beyond the left and the right, we all come from families with the passion to fight for a better life together."

Since leaving the White House in 2021, Melania has mostly stayed out of the public eye but felt compelled to speak out after this incident.

As always, let's continue to seek the truth and support one another in these rapidly changing times. Do you feel more equipped to spot false claims online?

