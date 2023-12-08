Did Dwayne Johnson play in the NFL? Exploring The Rock’s football career before joining WWE

Former WWE champion and icon Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently amongst the most loved and recognized faces of this planet.

He has made it to the top at everything he ever worked in from main eventing WWE’s biggest shows like WrestleMania and SummerSlam to acting in worldwide hits like the Fast and Furious franchise and many more.

Many fans consider The Brahma Bull started his career as a professional wrestler following the footsteps of his grandfather and father.

But fans might not know pro wrestling was not Dwayne’s first career pick. The People’s Champion was gifted with nature genetics by the time of his high school he was 6,4 and 240 pounds.

Johnson in his yearly school days quickly gained interest in American football. Later The Brahma Bull was offered scholarships from multiple universities he chose the University of Maimi.

The Rock quickly earned a reputation as one of the most gifted and talented players of his college team Maimi Harricuns back in 1991.

Did The Rock play in NFL

Dwayne Johnson was quickly gaining the spots and his coaches at that time were impressed with his performance. Current LSU head coach Ed Orgeron once mentioned that Dwyane Johnson back then could be an All-American.

Unfortunately, The Rock’s career ended when he injured his shoulder and was replaced by now-NFL icon Warren Sapp.

People always wonder if The Rock ever played with the NFL, and the answer is No. Johnson signed with CFL and his career there was not too great as he was dealing with his injuries.

He later chose to go down a different path and decided to join the family heritage of pro wrestling before the world champion there.

Then he made his way to Hollywood and quickly gained a name worldwide as a world-class actor he performed in icon global hits like Fast and Furious, Jumanji, Rampage, and more.

