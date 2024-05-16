Did Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Undergo Breast Reduction Before Entering WWE? Find Out

A lot of Hollywood celebrities have undergone cosmetic surgeries in their lives, but very few have spoken about it. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is one among them. The Fast and Furious star is believed to have undergone breast reduction surgery early in his life, as he was then suffering from a genetic disorder, called Gynecomastia.



What is Gynecomastia?

For the uninitiated, Gynecomastia is a swollen chest genetic disorder. It involves the presence of excess fat on the chest along with a tissue behind the nipple that gives the chest an awkward look. It has a psychological effect on the person suffering from it, as it impacts self-confidence and mental well-being.

Many of his fans have been curious about why Dwayne decided to undergo a cosmetic procedure on his chest. The reason behind it was the excess tissue behind his nipple, which created a breast-like appearance. However, The Rock didn't opt for surgery until after his WWE career, but rather a few years later when he was starting his journey in Hollywood, around 2002.

Why did The Rock need Gynecomastia surgery?

Dwayne, like many others afflicted by this illness, also faced self-confidence challenges that led him to opt for the surgery. He often found himself cast in roles that required him to bare his muscular chest, as seen in movies such as The Mummy Returns. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Although the exact cause of Gynecomastia is unknown, genetics is believed to be a significant factor. It is also suggested that an imbalance of hormones, with an increase in the female hormone estrogen and a decrease in testosterone, can lead to an enlargement of the chest.

The Rock may have experienced an increase in tissue behind his chest due to excessive steroid use, which could have prompted him to undergo surgery. Although the exact date of his surgery is unknown, it is evident that he did suffer from this condition and opted for the surgical solution.

Surgery offers a long-term solution for this condition. It involves removing the excess fat from the chest using liposuction and eliminating excess tissue through an incision below the nipple. This procedure typically takes only one day and does not necessitate a hospital stay. Patients can typically return to their office or college work within seven days after the surgery.