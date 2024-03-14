Did Fortnite Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Late WWE Star Bray Wyatt? Latest Update Has Fans Debating

The world was in shock when the Three-time World Champion Bray Wyatt died at the young age of 36. Reportedly, Fortnite paid a heartfelt tribute over his demise. A viral social media post was seen on X, where Fortnite paid tribute to Bray Wyatt with a chair and lantern on the map went viral.

Bray Wyatt was suffering from an undisclosed health ailment that had kept him out of the ring since February, but his death was described as unexpected by his family. WWE content officer Triple H confirmed the news on social media, stating that Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, had "unexpectedly passed".

Even though he is not with us, his legacy remains, and games like Fortnite are paying him tribute. But fans suspected something was not right as they didn’t feel the “tribute” was for Bray Wyatt.

It is “Not Really A Tribute” for Bray Wyatt

Fans aren’t easy when it comes to their favorite games and they don’t take it lightly. One fan straight away said the image didn’t look like a tribute. The user said, “I dont think that wat that is”

Advertisement

Another fan straight away said, “This ain’t for Bray” and he was sad pointing it out. The fan wrote, “This ain’t for Bray, sad to say. I would looove a Bray and Fiend skin in fortnite though”

Another fan pointed out that Bray Wyatt used a “rocking chair” but the chair in the image was a normal chair. The fan wrote, “How? If it was for Bray, it would be a rocking chair.”

One another fan can’t deny the “popularity” Bray Wyatt had but the fan was sure, this was not a tribute paid to “the Fiend”. The fan wrote, “As much as i love Bray and won’t deny his popularity, I highly doubt this was for him. A lantern next to a chair is something that’s been done many times”

Another fan said the “location” of the chair keeps on changing in the multiple seasons of game and it really is no tribute to Bray Wyatt. The fan wrote, “The chairs been like this for multiple seasons it just changes location …not really a tribute”

Bray Wyatt comes from a wrestling family

Wyatt comes from a wrestling family that includes his grandpa, Blackjack Mulligan, his father, Mike Rotunda, and his younger brother, Bo Dallas. Rotunda was a legendary wrestling legend in his own right, known as IRS owing to his gimmick as a tax collector from Washington DC who hounded wrestlers and spectators as "tax cheats".

Wyatt was born on May 23, 1987, in Brooksville, Florida. He was a state wrestling champion in high school and received a football scholarship to Troy University. However, he abandoned his degree before completing to pursue a career as a professional wrestler, debuting in 2009. He competed under different monikers, including Husky Harris, Alex Rotunda, Duke Rotundo, and The Fiend.

ALSO READ: Is LEGO Fortnite getting a major new feature? Rumors spark speculation among fans