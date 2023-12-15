On Wednesday night, after the Milwaukee Bucks secured a 140-126 victory against the Indiana Pacers, Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo hurried into the tunnel leading to the Pacers' locker room at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis was eager to locate the game ball in honor of his precedent-setting 64-point success.

Bucks' teammates, an injured Jae Crowder dressed in everyday clothes, and Cameron Payne followed the Antetokounmpo brothers into the tunnel.

Post-match, Rick Carlisle, the Pacers' head coach, revealed that his team had obtained one of the two-game balls for Oscar Tshiebwe, who celebrated scoring his first NBA point.

"Everyone wanted that ball," expressed Payne. "I was there to support my team and assist my teammate. But honestly, it was pretty chaotic. He was very determined to get his ball.

It seemed like they had taken the ball. He made 60 points. Dame (Lillard) is now fifth in all-time threes. And, they're on the road.

"No need to be upset about the loss. They just outranked us in the in-season tournament. That's basketball for you.

We have to give credit where it's due. We're at home. If the tables were turned, we wouldn't be able to do that," he added.

In the confusion, the Pacers ended up with a backup ball instead of the actual game ball. Reports came in that a security guard secured the real game ball.

During the postgame press conference, Antetokounmpo questioned the authenticity of the game ball he received, while Carlisle confirmed the existence of multiple game balls, of which his team only took one.

Mariah Riddlesprigger's response to Giannis Antetokounmpo's game ball dispute

The fan labeled Antetokounmpo as "pathetic", accusing him of behaving childishly over the game ball. The fan further vowed to bar his children from watching Antetokounmpo play.

Riddlesprigger responds to these comments powerfully, questioning the fan's reason for taking time out of their day to message her about Antetokounmpo, over a situation they had no grasp over.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently leading in the NBA Central Division with a 17-7 record.

Antetokounmpo has contributed significantly to the team with stats like 64 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, and a successful 24-of-32 free throw shots.

