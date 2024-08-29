Did Giannis Antetokounmpo Make an Outrageously High Offer for Extremely Rare Team USA Card?

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks and an amateur sports card collector, has made an offer on a Topps NOW 1/1 triple autograph card, which features LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry of Team USA.

Antetokounmpo recently offered $150,000 through an Instagram Stories post to purchase the Topps NOW 1/1 triple autograph card featuring the Big Three of Team USA. This information was disclosed by Topps on Instagram. The card that Antetokounmpo is bidding on is not yet available and probably won't be acquired by collectors until September. His offer is considered somewhat low, however.

Since the card's introduction, which occurred soon after Team USA defeated France to win the gold medal in the men's basketball final of the Olympics in Paris, renowned collectors have made several high-value bids for it. On August 10, Topps unveiled the one-of-one basketball card, emphasizing that it is the brand's first card featuring an autograph from LeBron James and the first-ever triple autograph from Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and James.

The first bid came from Geoff Wilson, the founder of Sports Card Investor, who offered $100,000 in cash plus a VIP experience. In response, Ken Goldin, the creator of Goldin Auctions, offered the first lot in an upcoming auction as well as a $150,000 non-refundable cash advance.

Wilson then revised his offer to $250,000, contingent upon the card being consigned to Fanatics Collect and Sotheby's Holy Grails auction, scheduled for September 23 and 24. Finally, Grand Slam Collectibles surpassed all previous bids with an offer of $500,000, contingent upon the card's three signatures earning a PSA 10 or BGS 10 grade.

Topps announced earlier this month that the Triple Autograph would be awarded to a single buyer of the Topps NOW James-Curry-Durant card. With a print run of 588,035, the base card—which initially retailed for $11.99—set a record as the highest number of Topps NOW cards ever produced. In addition to featuring LeBron James' autograph under the Topps brand, this release marks the first time James, Curry, and Durant have been featured together on the same card.

“This card pays tribute to the incredible moment we witnessed during the Olympics, where three of the greatest active basketball players combined to take home the gold medal. This particular card is special because it offers both a regular version and an autograph version. While there have been many different autograph cards throughout basketball trading card history, this is the first time these three players have signed the same card, which makes it very unique,” said Clay Luraschi, senior vice president of products at Topps.

