A recent tweet from a parody account NBA Centel, claiming to be a version of the original NBA Central account, went viral by alleging Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a derogatory Instagram story aimed at James Harden. The tweet read, "Giannis taking shots at James Harden *crying emoji* (Via @Giannis_An34 IG)," accompanied by a photo purportedly showing an obese, shirtless Harden sitting courtside with the caption "no skill at all."

Giannis Antetokounmpo Squashes Beef Rumors

However, Antetokounmpo himself has previously denied any animosity towards Harden. In a 2022 GQ interview after being named Athlete of the Year then, the Milwaukee Bucks star showcased a collection of signed jerseys, including Harden's, stating, "A lot of people think that I have beef with James Harden, which is not true," as quoted by the interviewer.

James Harden's Subtle Jabs Fueled Speculation

The speculation of a potential beef between the two NBA superstars dates back to the 2018-19 season when Harden, the 2017-18 MVP, believed he deserved the award over Antetokounmpo, who won in a landslide. Harden took subtle shots at the Greek Freak then, stating in an ESPN interview, "I wish I could just be 7 feet and run and dunk. That takes no skill at all. I have to actually learn how to play basketball."

Despite Antetokounmpo's denial, the potential for a rivalry remains, stemming from their teams' aspirations. As the defending NBA champions, the Bucks were a target for contenders like the Brooklyn Nets, where Harden played through an injury in the 2021 playoffs, narrowly losing to Milwaukee in a thrilling Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Furthermore, a memorable incident where Antetokounmpo unintentionally threw a bullet pass at Harden's head during a game could add fuel to any potential fire.

While the viral tweet claiming Antetokounmpo took a shot at Harden on Instagram appears to be fabricated, the potential for a rivalry between the two superstars remains.

Neither Antetokounmpo nor Harden has issued any statements in the recent past that suggests an ongoing beef between the two, but their teams' championship ambitions and past playoff battles could ignite a competitive fire on the court.

As the season progresses, fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on any interactions between these two talented players.

