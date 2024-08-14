Did Gisele Bundchen Really Demand Half of Tom Brady’s Property During Divorce Settlement? Exploring Viral Tweet

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announced their separation back in October 2022 which ended their 13-year-long marriage. Since then, there have been a lot of rumors and news regarding the former American footballer’s personal life.

Recently, a post on Twitter has been going viral with the claim that the Brazilian model demanded half of Brady’s property during their divorce settlement. The widely circulated tweet read, “Footballer Tom Brady’s wife filed for divorce and demanded half of his property.”

It further said, “However, she was informed by the court that her 'MILLIONAIRE' husband owns nothing.” The tweet continued, “As all his property is registered under his mother's name.”

The viral post has around 8.5 million views so far along with 34k likes, more than 2 thousand reposts and bookmarks as of this writing. Now that the post has grabbed millions of attention, there is no evidence to prove the claim made by the tweet.

Brady and Gisele finalized their divorce “amicably” and the details regarding their settlement, custody, financial account, and other settlements haven't been disclosed to the public. The community note attached to the tweet explains the same.

The part stating that the former quarterback’s property is owned by his mother lacks reliable evidence. No credible source has made such a claim.

Meanwhile, several people in the comment section seemed to have believed the post. A lot of the users even related to football player Achraf Hakimi’s case as his wife Hiba Abouk had to walk away from the court with nothing after learning that the Paris Saint Germain star’s fortune was in his mother’s name.

A user wrote, “Hahaha that’s brilliant. Smart man. You ain’t getting anything Gisele.”

Another said, “She’s literally worth so much more than him. Shouldn’t she be paying him? Why does the system benefit women like this?”

One commented, referring to Hakimi’s case, “Copying a tweet basically word for word and changing the name is dirty work.”

Another, “lmao real ones know what this is referencing.”

Another comment referring to the PSG football player, “Copying Hakimi old headlines word for word , bar for bar is nasty work.”

One more, “Didn’t a soccer player do this too.”

Last but not least, “I thought this happened with a pro soccer player.”

A look at Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s relationship timeline

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage was declared as dissolved and "irretrievably broken” on Oct. 28, 2022, by the court, the day the former couple filed for separation. It was the end of their union after staying together for more than a decade.

The two first met through mutual friends before they got married in 2009 after dating for two years since 2007. The former pair welcomed their first child, Benjamin in December of the year of their marriage. They welcomed their second child in 2012, a daughter called Vivian.

Rumors of their divorce began in 2015 however, Brady and Gisele went on to deny those speculations. The seven-time Super Bowl champion stated, as per People, “We're in a great place” The retired star further said that he was “blessed to have an incredible relationship with my life partner.”

However, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2020, Brady shared the struggles he and his former partner were facing in their marriage in 2018. However, the two went on to celebrate their 10th anniversary and several other public appearances amid the struggles.

Back in 2022, the former New England Patriots quarterback and the supermodel were seen spending time with their kids but separately. Later it was told to People that the former QB’s decision to make a U-turn from retirement led to "a lot of tension" between the two.

Gisele then shared her concerns regarding the situation in September 2022. The 44-year-old said in Elle's October Issue, “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.” However, she stated that she wanted Brady to decide what's good for him and follow what he wants.

It was in October 2022 when sources revealed to People that Gisele had hired a divorce lawyer after the tensions surrounding her marriage with Brady. After multiple reports of the separation and that their marriage cannot be repaired, the two confirmed their divorce in October of the year.

Gisele wrote on her Instagram story, “Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce.” She also stated that the two will continue to co-parent their two kids together. The model added that she was “blessed” with the time she had with the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player and wished for the best for him.

Brady also has a son named Jack with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The five-time Super Bowl MVP is currently preparing for his official broadcasting debut as a lead commentator for Fox ahead of the upcoming NFL season which kicks off next month.

