Did Gordon Ramsay Really Throw Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Out of His Restaurant? Exploring Viral Rumor

In January 2024, a Facebook post from the SpaceX Fanclub claimed that British chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay had kicked former NCAA swimmer Lia Thomas out of one of his restaurants.

The post stated that Chef Gordon Ramsay, "known for his fiery temperament," threw transgender swimmer Lia Thomas out of his restaurant, allegedly shouting, "No place for you here!" How true is this claim? Let's delve into the details.

Verdict: Fake News

Gordon Ramsay did not kick trans swimmer Lia Thomas out of his restaurant

The story seemed to originate from the website Esspots.com, which reported, "It was all about the risotto." According to an anonymous diner wearing a napkin bib, "Lia sent back the risotto three times! And you know Gordon, he can handle criticism about as well as a soufflé handles a sledgehammer."

But why would Ramsay, known for his explosive reactions to undercooked scallops and overcooked beef Wellingtons, take such drastic action? Sources close to the chef suggest it was a classic case of Ramsay's 'kitchen nightmare.'

"Gordon saw the returned risotto as a personal affront," shared a sous-chef, who wished to remain unnamed. "It wasn't Lia's identity or fame. If it had been anyone else, he might've just thrown the risotto out instead!"

However, the claim about Ramsay throwing Thomas out of his restaurant was not true. Reputable news outlets did not report the story, and the article does not mention at which of Ramsay's many restaurants the incident allegedly took place.

The article came from a website that tells its audience very honestly, that the ‘news’ they produce is humorous or satirical in nature.

According to the "About Us" section of the Esspots website, “Welcome to the US page of Esspots (A Subsidiary of SpaceXMania.com specializing in Satire and Parody News), your one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States of America. Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire."

SpaceX Fanclub also displays a similar disclaimer. "We post SATIRE, nothing on this page is real," that page's description states in its "Intro" section.

Additionally, the story was published on the SpaceXArena website, which tells readers in its "About Us" section, they use parody and exaggeration to mock current events and trends and aim to provide entertainment and laughter to our readers. ... They are not a reliable source of information, but rather a platform for fun and comedy.

Lia Thomas recently lost her fight against legal ban

The US swimmer Lia Thomas, who rose to global prominence after becoming the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA college title in March 2022, lost a legal case against World Aquatics at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, ending any hopes of making next month’s Paris Olympics.

The 25-year-old also remains barred from swimming in the female category after failing to overturn rules introduced by swimming’s governing body in the summer of 2022, which prohibit anyone who has undergone “any part of male puberty” from the female category.

Thomas had argued that those rules should be declared “invalid and unlawful” as they were contrary to the Olympic charter and the World Aquatics constitution.

However, in a 24-page decision, the court concluded that Thomas was “simply not entitled to engage with eligibility to compete in WA competitions” as someone who was no longer a member of USA Swimming.