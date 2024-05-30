A viral claim has been circulating on social media that Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made derogatory remarks about his teammate Travis Kelce's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

The Facebook post claims Butker said Swift leads Kelce around "like a spoiled girl walking her prized poodle." However, this claim is entirely made up, with no concrete evidence to support it.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Really Say She Will Force Travis Kelce to Quit Chiefs If Harrison Butker Is Not Fired? Exploring Viral Rumor

The origin of Harrison Butker’s alleged claim

A Facebook page called USA Patriotism, which states itself as a source of satire and humor, appears to be the originator of the alleged viral claim made by Butker.

The now-deleted post on the page featured a quote attributed to Butker, likely intended as a joke hinting at his controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College in May.

The said Facebook post went viral and was re-shared across social media without mentioning that it had a satirical context.

The posts generating numerous shares presented the fictional quote as if it were a genuine news story.

After a thorough search of credible news sources and Butker's own social media channels, it turns out there were no instances of the kicker making such a remark about referring Kelce to a "poodle" or Swift being a "spoiled girl."

The claim appears to be completely made up.

Harrison Butker's controversial commencement speech

Though Butker may not have made this viral claim during his commencement speech at the Benedict Catholic College graduation, he made a few other strong comments that have resulted in outrage among the people.

Butkar took shots at abortions, President Biden and Pride month and expressed his radical views on gender roles. He encouraged female graduates to be "homemakers" like his wife and told men to "be unapologetic in your masculinity."

Teammate Travis Kelce Weighs In

Kelce was asked about Butker's speech on his New Heights podcast. The star tight end said he disagreed with the majority of it while still supporting his teammate's right to express his views:.

"When it comes down to his views and what he said at the [commencement] speech, those are his. I can't say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids.”

