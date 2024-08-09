Did Hobby Lobby Really Pull USD 50M in Ads From 2024 Paris Olympics? Exploring Viral Rumor

A viral rumor is saying that craft supply retail chain Hobby Lobby pulled USD 50 million in ads from the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. A page on Facebook called America’s Last Line of Defense posted a meme stating the same. The post claimed that this ended their 20-year-long sponsorship for the sporting major tournament.

According to the caption of the post, it read, “We've been a worldwide partner for more than twenty years. It's sad it has to end like this.” Additionally, according to the text in the meme, it said, “Hobby Lobby Pulls $50 Million in Ads from the Olympics: 'We Can't Continue Supporting Anti-Christian Culture.'”

The post on the aforementioned Facebook page had an image from the opening ceremony of the Games, which became controversial as, according to some people, it mocked Leonardo da Vinci’s painting called The Last Supper.

Meanwhile, as per the majority of the comments on the post, it seemed like the users believed that whatever was written in the post was factual. Following the claim, several users on the other social media platforms started posting the same news.

Meanwhile, no reliable source has claimed that Hobby Lobby pulled USD 50M in ads from the Paris Olympics. There is also no evidence that the aforementioned store was even the official sponsor of the Olympics.

Advertisement

The rumors circulated after several social media accounts started posting it, as well as satire websites. It is to be noted that the Facebook page mentioned above is known for posting satirical and fiction content, which is often presented as news.

The page is known for creating exaggerated and hilarious stories for fun and entertainment and nothing more than that. The page itself says that its purpose is to entertain rather than to inform. They also warn their audience not to take it seriously or connect it to real-life events.

However, not everyone double-checks the content before they start publishing it and sharing it for other purposes rather than for its humor. It should be our responsibility to always make sure if the content is real or not by searching it through some reliable source.

The America’s Last Line of Defense is a very popular page, and this is not the first time that they have posted something like this. However, a lot of people in the comment section of such posts seem to be serious about the news.

Advertisement

The page has described itself as “satire/parody” which likes to post trolls on trending and ongoing happenings in the world. It is on us to take those memes and trolls funnily and laugh at them or argue about their reality. It is very easy for anyone these days to create such posts and publish them online, but we have to be cautious about whether it is legitimate or not.

Meanwhile, the Olympics have reached their last week of events and are scheduled to be concluded on August 11. The much-awaited Games kicked off last month on July 26 and have already seen a lot of action-packed games, events, controversies, and more.

ALSO READ: Is Tom Brady Really Returning to the NFL as Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach? Exploring Viral Rumor