Did Imane Khelif’s Father Really Share Document Proving She Was Born Female? Exploring Viral Claim

Imane Khelif finds herself at the center of a huge controversy in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Competing against Italian boxer Angela Carini in the 66 kg division, Khelif did manage to have her hands raised in less than a minute. However, her victory was just the start of what would be a bloodbath. Carini withdrew from her match, stating that Khelif’s punches seemed abnormal for a woman to deliver.

Carini also stated that she had grown up fighting with male boxers, including her brother, and thus, she knows the viciousness of the punches thrown by a man.

To add fuel to the fire, an IBA gender test report came to light via Reuters, which showed Imane Khelif failed to meet the eligibility criteria. Although the contents of the report were kept confidential, the IBA’s gender test rules do not allow boxers with XY chromosomes to feature in the female division. This led to widespread accusations about Imane Khelif being a man or a transgender athlete. And after vehemently confirming her female status herself, Imane Khelif’s father has now allegedly come up with ‘official proof’ of her female birth.

ALSO READ: Imane Khelif Breaks Silence on Olympic Controversy and Calls for an End to Bullying: ‘It Can Destroy People’

Recently, a report dated August 3, 2024, from Reuters claimed that Imane Khelif’s father has shown proof that the Algerian boxer was born female. The papers presented by Khelif’s father were termed ‘official-looking documents’ and appear in a video on YouTube shared by ABS-CBN News based out of the Philippines. As the video rolled on, Imane Khelif’s father, Amar Khelif, could be seen showing a booklet that had inscriptions in Arabic, both printed and in writing.

Advertisement

Further, in an exclusive interview with Reuters, Amar stated, “This is our family official document, May 2, 1999, Imane Khelif, female. It is written here you can read it, this document doesn't lie.” However, although the documents were claimed to be official, the authenticity of the same has not been proved yet. The curiosity regarding Imane Khelif’s gender got further traction when an article from SportsKeeda stated that Imane Khelif has a rare medical condition of DSD (Disorders of S*x development).

Under such a scenario, an individual experiences a disparity in the hormones, genes, and reproductive parts, resulting in the possession of XY chromosomes and testosterone hormones. The presence of the male hormone gives individuals such as Imane Khelif an edge over her opponents, which might be why the entire community is up in arms at this point.

Interestingly, after initially lashing out vehemently at Khelif, her Italian counterpart Angela Carini has expressed her wish to ‘apologize’ for her comments. Carini stated that she was driven by rage for losing at the Olympics and would embrace the Algerian if they ever crossed paths again. Thus, with the controversy showing no signs of pacifying, it remains to be seen what happens next.

Advertisement